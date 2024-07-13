Creating a webmail folder
How do I create a folder in vivaldi webmail browser?
Once I have a folder, I'll need to create filters, process is also unclear
edwardp Ambassador
@Visikde When logged into the Webmail interface:
- Settings
- Folders
- Create
Thanks for the reply @edwardp
There are no settings>Mail>folders
The only mention of folders in settings>Mail>Mail List Sorting
edwardp Ambassador
As stated above:
I don't have that screen
edwardp Ambassador
@Visikde said in Creating a webmail folder:
How do I create a folder in vivaldi webmail browser?
Once I have a folder, I'll need to create filters, process is also unclear
You mentioned Vivaldi Webmail, so the graphic I uploaded, shows how to create a new folder in Vivaldi Webmail.
The image you uploaded is for the Vivaldi Mail client. Two different things.
To create a folder using the Vivaldi Mail client, highlight the account name in the Mail panel (unless changed by the user, it shows the account's e-mail address by default), right-click and select Create Folder.
The user interface to create a mail filter, is at the bottom of the Mail settings screen, at Mail Filters And Actions. Also see Mail Filters.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Visikde said in Creating a webmail folder:
folder in vivaldi webmail browser
Do you mean the UI at webmail.vivaldi.net or internal Vivaldi Mail client at vivaldi://mail ?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Visikde Open Mail panel, select in section "All Accounts" account name, where you want to add a
folder, open context menu, select "Create folder".
@edwardp
Thanks
That's it
@DoctorG
I had no idea a whole different mail thing existed
Is there a mark as solved procedure?
@Visikde You threw us off. You were talking about "webmail," which is a completely different thing from the Vivaldi built-in email client.
Webmail is a site on the internet that handles email, hence the name "webmail." Vivaldi offers a webmail page, with an account username that is the same as the user's nick on the forums, for anyone who has built enough "reputation," or credibility with Vivaldi to earn that perk.
The email client built in to Vivaldi fetches, stores and sends emails for any email accounts you already have with another mail provider. So you are working in the client, and client and webmail are different things - one is local to your computer, and the other is on someone else's web server far away, accessible via the internet. Obviously, when you said webmail folder, we initially thought you were talking about the Vivaldi Community webmail service. Glad that got cleared up. Now I'm going to move this topic back out of the "Webmail" category, and back into the "Mail" category.
