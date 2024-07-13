@Visikde said in Creating a webmail folder:

How do I create a folder in vivaldi webmail browser?

Once I have a folder, I'll need to create filters, process is also unclear

You mentioned Vivaldi Webmail, so the graphic I uploaded, shows how to create a new folder in Vivaldi Webmail.

The image you uploaded is for the Vivaldi Mail client. Two different things.

To create a folder using the Vivaldi Mail client, highlight the account name in the Mail panel (unless changed by the user, it shows the account's e-mail address by default), right-click and select Create Folder.

The user interface to create a mail filter, is at the bottom of the Mail settings screen, at Mail Filters And Actions. Also see Mail Filters.