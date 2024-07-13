Recently I have been noticing that my current device that I first ever downloaded Vivaldi has been facing issues which are making me think of getting a new device entirely, and it seems like my current device would give out sooner or later and I would then not be able to turn it on at all, forever. For this reason I want to enquire that since I had turned on sync on my vivaldi browser and it has synced all my downloads and stuff, If I simply go onto a fresh new device and install vivaldi on it, then log into my account that I had synced with, will it surely restore and import ALL my browser data? this includes the settings I made to it, the sidebar layout and the bookmarks, extensions etc. Can anyone who is an expert at Vivaldi browser please confirm this for me?