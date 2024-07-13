Importing all of my Vivaldi browser data to another device with Sync
AberBluehair
Recently I have been noticing that my current device that I first ever downloaded Vivaldi has been facing issues which are making me think of getting a new device entirely, and it seems like my current device would give out sooner or later and I would then not be able to turn it on at all, forever. For this reason I want to enquire that since I had turned on sync on my vivaldi browser and it has synced all my downloads and stuff, If I simply go onto a fresh new device and install vivaldi on it, then log into my account that I had synced with, will it surely restore and import ALL my browser data? this includes the settings I made to it, the sidebar layout and the bookmarks, extensions etc. Can anyone who is an expert at Vivaldi browser please confirm this for me?
@AberBluehair nope, syncing of toolbar setups, web panels, mail accounts etc does not exist. Vivaldi syncs more than other browsers, but to move a profile over, some work is next. Doesn't take too long though, just did it. 15 minutes despite heavy modifications.
Here is what's included in sync https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Syncing
AberBluehair
@WildEnte ok thanks.
mib2berlin
@AberBluehair
Hi, you can check what exactly happen with only sync if you install a second instance of Vivaldi as standalone install.
You can use it also for testing manually transfer.
