Start page wallpaper
Does "Start page wallpaper" work on the last version?
Version 6.8.3388.111
I try to set the background but nothing happens.
When I re-enter "Start page wallpaper", I see that my choice was not applied.
Yeah, i tried both from menu and startpage.
Not working.
Setting color from startpage crashes vivaldi.
mib2berlin
Slownicofish
Happens to me too. On samsung tab S8+ nothing happens when choosing an image.
When choosing a solid color the app crahes every time
jane.n Vivaldi Team
If you haven't done so already, please update the browser to the latest version (we've put out a couple of Minor Updates recently) and we're hoping they've solved at least some of the most reported bugs.
Let me know if you still have issues on Vivaldi Stable 6.8.3388.127.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Rembo77
