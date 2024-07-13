Chromium by default stores and saves information you've typed into textboxes marked with autocomplete , as well as other things.



(reference image stolen from @VivaldiUser5000's old archived thread)

That is very handy when websites use it properly and have a care for user privacy, I personally use it to easily type in my email addresses.

The problem arises when websites mark input boxes for your legal name or credit card number as autocomplete . That is HORRIFYING.

As someone who shares my screen a lot it is mental Chrome has no way of managing textbox autofill data, and people might not even know its storing their credit card number or legal name until someone else already spots it (I've gotten jumpscared by my own legal name while trying to make an account, even while knowing this feature was problematic I wasn't expecting that)

You can go into chrome://settings/autofill but there's nothing related to textboxes. In the old thread someone said you can manage textbox autofill data in the addresses section but that is false information, and there is no way to disable it.

You can clean your browsing history to get rid of them, but they will come back and you might end up in yet another situation where your credit card or legal name show up where they shouldn't.

I'd really appreciate an official way to manage these pesky autofills, letting you manually remove and add them, disable the feature completely, or maybe even using RegEx to tell Chromium "no, never add any autofills for textboxes who's autocomplete tag or ID contain name or card !"

There was a thread for this back in 2021 but it was archived and it doesn't show up in searches anymore so I made this thread!