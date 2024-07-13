Does syncing also sync Speed Dial links?
-
Good evening, all --
New Vivaldi user here. Just taking it for a spin as a potential new daily driver.
I've installed Vivaldi on my Windows laptop (first) and on my iPhone (second) and set up sync, and it says it's active. Once it's done, will the Speed Dial links on my iPhone echo what I've got for Speed Dial links on my laptop? Or is that not part of the syncing process?
I vaguely recall this being an issue on other browsers I've tried to sync between computer and phone, so wanted to ask so I know what to expect once the sync has done its initial process.
Thanks.
-
@Reay Sync syncs bookmarks. Speed dials are bookmarks.
-
@Ayespy Thanks. It did finally get there in the syncing process, though it still includes the stock Speed Dial links (booking.com, AliExpress, etc.) I took off my laptop version while now also including my own additions.
Very minor issue, of course.
Thanks.
-
@Ayespy Ah... and I just discovered that it has added those stock links back onto my desktop, as well.
To clarify: I added custom links on Speed Dial on my laptop, then removed the stock links, then set up sync from my iPhone and got that going.
Once the sync had completed, the original links PLUS custom links appeared on both my phone and on my laptop.
Again, easily enough re-done, but odd.
-
mib2berlin
@Reay
Hi, sync work additive, if you have two devices at work for some time and sync then you get doubles sometimes.
If I have to add a new device I delete all existing bookmarks and let sync do the work.
It work really well if you are on par on all devices.
Cheers, mib
-
@Reay Every time you install a new instance of Vivaldi, it includes these links. If you don't want them, you want to delete them from the new version before you sign in to sync.
You might care to know that use of these custom links Vivaldi's source of income. It how it keeps the doors open and the lights on. But Vivaldi, being who they are, don't force anything on you.