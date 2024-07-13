Good evening, all --

New Vivaldi user here. Just taking it for a spin as a potential new daily driver.

I've installed Vivaldi on my Windows laptop (first) and on my iPhone (second) and set up sync, and it says it's active. Once it's done, will the Speed Dial links on my iPhone echo what I've got for Speed Dial links on my laptop? Or is that not part of the syncing process?

I vaguely recall this being an issue on other browsers I've tried to sync between computer and phone, so wanted to ask so I know what to expect once the sync has done its initial process.

Thanks.