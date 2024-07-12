Just when I thought Viv 6.8 was one of the best releases ever, I now see that from out of nowhere, Vivaldi will start to use 100% CPU time and it's the parent process that seems to be doing this, I haven't got a clue why. It doesn't seem to be triggered by any specific website.

I'm not using any new websites or anything, it's the same stuff that I use on Viv 6.1, and it also seems to be happening even without extensions. And it seems to happen after Vivaldi is active in memory for about 24 hours. Did anyone else notice this problem?

This is on Win 10 Home, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM. It looks like it's some type of problem with resource management, although RAM usage doesn't always go up when these CPU spikes start.

The weird thing is that these CPU spikes may also stop from out of the blue, and it doesn't always result in freezing, although I just saw it did happen with Instagram which is a heavy website. I think in the meantime I will have to switch back to Viv 6.1, major bummer.