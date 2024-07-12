Where to disable "You have a new notification" e-mail?
There are many notification settings but I can't find the one regarding "You have a new notification" email. I set what I want to be notified about but I always get 2 emails - the thing I'm notified about and another about notifications...
@LordBlizzard No idea. But in the left column you can turn emails on and off. I see no reason to get emails for notifications, keep yourself logged in to the forum and open the forum, you will receive notifications in the header. Or keep Vivaldi Forum as web panel, then notifications will be displayed on the icon.
@luetage
I don't want any notifications for anything, but never figured a way to turn them all off
@Visikde I turned of the email, and only get notified of posrs that mention me and of chats [as far as forum notifications are concerned). Its all iu the forum settings - or was if somehow the latest update messed it up.
Let me see ... back in a couple of minutes.
Just click on your avatar at the top of any forum page. Near the bottom you'll see Setting, in the right column (desktop layout) there's a section for Notifications - set everything to Notification only or Disabled, Seems tp me there was a seperate section for Email where you could choose things like Digest mode (that is, one email per day rather than individual emails) though I forgot to look for that. Also, control which threads you are subscribed to so you don't get alerted 3 years from now when someone replies to your old threads.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Have you checked each of the options individually or on a larger screen?
There are two options
Notification Onlyand
Notification & Email. On a narrow screen you will see
Notific..for both, so I recommend double checking each category separately.
Let's make this easier then. @Visikde In the dropdowns,
Notification Onlyis the second option (just below
None). If any dropdown indicates the 4th item is selected, change it.
Guys, thank you for all your efforts, but I think you misunderstand my question. I don't want to completely stop receiving e-mail notifications, I only want to stop receiving the additional e-mail telling me that I have a notification. Can't find this setting on the list.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I enabled some emails for my account and, though I might be wrong, to me it seems that it's just how NodeBB (the forum software we use) has set up the email subjects.
If someone, for example, posts in a topic you follow or sends a chat message, it gets a detailed subject line, but if someone upvotes your post or tags you, then the subject is the generic "You have a new notification".
So, the emails you receive should all be the ones you've subscribed to.
@jane-n Thank you for looking into this. You might be right as this time I only received 1 email notification for your comment, possibly because you didn't mention my username or like my post. I'll keep e-mail notifications to minimum.