I'm running the 32bit version for Win10. Today I updated from 6.6 to 6.8. Now the registry hack no longer works.

Briefly, it allowed ANY link that I clicked on to start in incognito mode. (Not talking about desktop shortcut).

It modified the shell for HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM to enable this feature.

Now, after updating to 6.8, it no longer works. I double checked the registry to make sure it didn't add a new key for VivaldiHTM, and verified the exe path hadn't changed.

What has changed in this version to bypass the registry?

Hope someone has found a solution, would hate to uninstall and go back to 6.6!