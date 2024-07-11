Incognito reg. hack no longer works with 6.8
-
I'm running the 32bit version for Win10. Today I updated from 6.6 to 6.8. Now the registry hack no longer works.
Briefly, it allowed ANY link that I clicked on to start in incognito mode. (Not talking about desktop shortcut).
It modified the shell for HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM to enable this feature.
Now, after updating to 6.8, it no longer works. I double checked the registry to make sure it didn't add a new key for VivaldiHTM, and verified the exe path hadn't changed.
What has changed in this version to bypass the registry?
Hope someone has found a solution, would hate to uninstall and go back to 6.6!
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Just4Me Hi, far as I know nothing's changed and the
--incognitoflag works just like before.
In fact I just tested it here in Win10 with 6.8, and it opens a private window as expected. All I did to test was add the argument like this:
"D:\bin\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --incognito --single-argument %1
Any special reason you're still running on 32-bit? There might be differences and while 32-bit is still supported, it's definitely not recommended for several reasons.
I can't really test with 32-bit without uninstalling so that's not easy to test.
-
No, I'm not talking about command line or shortcuts. Incognito works properly there.
Make sure Vivaldi is closed. Go to an email with a web link in it. When you click on it, Vivaldi should open a private session if you have entered the registry hack..
Without the registry hack, it will just open a standard window.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Just4Me Yes, was talking about the Registry of course.
Looks to be working fine here.
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM] @="Vivaldi HTML Document" "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM\Application] "AppUserModelId"="Vivaldi" "ApplicationIcon"="D:\\bin\\Vivaldi\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" "ApplicationName"="Vivaldi" "ApplicationDescription"="Access the Internet" "ApplicationCompany"="Vivaldi Technologies AS." [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\bin\\Vivaldi\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM\shell] [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM\shell\open] [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM\shell\open\command] @="\"D:\\bin\\Vivaldi\\Application\\vivaldi.exe\" --incognito --single-argument %1"
Do you see the actual
--incognitoargument in the command line of the launched process?
-
OK, your string did the trick! Thanks!
Previously the instructions were to REPLACE
--single-argument %1 with --incognito %1.
That worked up to 6.6, so maybe something changed in the later versions?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Just4Me said in Incognito reg. hack no longer works with 6.8:
That worked up to 6.6, so maybe something changed in the later versions?
I have no idea, it's always been like that for me.
Did a quick search, found something, but it must've been there for years.
https://www.google.com/search?q=chromium+"--single-argument"
https://issues.chromium.org/issues/40134799
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/base/command_line.h#155
https://superuser.com/questions/1621139/whats-the-use-of-single-argument-1-in-this-registry-path
-
@Just4Me said in Incognito reg. hack no longer works with 6.8:
Previously the instructions were to REPLACE
Hi,
Where are those instructions?
-
I couldn't find the original site stating it could be done with any browser. But It worked with Chrome, Brave, and Vivaldi.
I tend to make brief notes in case I can't find an old site later, or it goes offline. If you can find the exact site, let me know.
So this is the closest I could find:
https://www.winhelponline.com/blog/always-start-google-chrome-incognito-mode-default/
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Just4Me For needed use of single-argument see https://superuser.com/a/1621151