Is KDE Wallet necessary?
For various reasons, I have KDE Wallet disabled on Kubuntu. Yet, Vivaldi won't let me work without it (well, it will if I want to lose my data).
Why does V need the wallet on Linux, but didn't need anything like that on Windows?
DoctorG Ambassador
@JoelYoung said in Is KDE Wallet necessary?:
Why does V need the wallet on Linux, but didn't need anything like that on Windows?
Because the encryption key for some Vivaldi settings and data (Mail settings, Calendar settings, Login passwords, Cookies, Extension settings etc.) is stored in KWallet.
And such encryption key wallet is used in Windows, too, is called Windows DPAPI.
Short explain: Vivaldi uses always the encryption wallet system of the OS it is installed on.
I do not know if a startup parameter could work for you.
⇒ https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux/password_storage.md
I always use KDE Wallet (Deian 12 KDE) or GNOME Keyring (Ubuntu 22 LTS)
Interesting. I disabled the wallet because I use Evolution mail, and it ALWAYS asks for my password for multiple email accounts after a reboot. Disabling wallet solved that problem.
Thanks for that link, I'll check it out.
BlackIkeEagle Ambassador
@JoelYoung In recent versions of kwallet secrets are supported, so Evolution should be able to use kwallet for your email's passwords. To make sure kwallet supports secrets you can check it in settings (I forgot in which version it was added)
And Maybe the asking for passwords over and over again is due to conflicting services providing the "secret service interface" ?
That's present on my Kubuntu 24.04 machine, and it's checked, but not present on 22.04.