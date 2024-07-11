@JoelYoung said in Is KDE Wallet necessary?:

Why does V need the wallet on Linux, but didn't need anything like that on Windows?

Because the encryption key for some Vivaldi settings and data (Mail settings, Calendar settings, Login passwords, Cookies, Extension settings etc.) is stored in KWallet.

And such encryption key wallet is used in Windows, too, is called Windows DPAPI.

Short explain: Vivaldi uses always the encryption wallet system of the OS it is installed on.

I do not know if a startup parameter could work for you.

⇒ https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux/password_storage.md

I always use KDE Wallet (Deian 12 KDE) or GNOME Keyring (Ubuntu 22 LTS)