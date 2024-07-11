More fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3406.3
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes more fixes for crashes and regressions.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ahojo's first Snapshot!
AlexTheGib
The browser no longer crashes, but no background photo appears when I select it.
And when I try to select a background color, for example red, it crashes.
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Thank you for your feedback! We’re are aware of those issue and are working on fixing them.
@AlexTheGib, set the image from the device memory. It helped me.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thank you for the new update.