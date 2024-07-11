SecTeer VulnDetect
For me, this is the best Updater program available.
"SecTeer VulnDetect is an authenticated internal vulnerability and application scanner, capable of assessing the security status of programs that run on Microsoft Windows, enabling you to fix the vulnerabilities before they are actively exploited."
"Replacement for the EoL Secunia PSI"
Free for Personal Use
Requires Registration with Email Address
Updated to Version 3.4.0.0
Home Page
https://vulndetect.org/
Login/Registration
https://vulndetect.com/#/
Dr.Flay Translator
You had me at secunia PSI !
If this scans for DLLs and random exe files in your system, unlike all the others which only seem to check things that used an installer, I am sold.