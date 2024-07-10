Edit shortcut
In version 6.8 we now have the option to "Edit shortcut". I like this to be able to replace " Tracker & Ad Blocker" with something I use more frequently.
I now have a problem. How to I find " Tracker & Ad Blocker" for an individual site? It's not available directly under the Vivaldi icon.
Thanks
@Harrisc See this post:
Thanks but as the last posts says it's not the same as the icon. You have to enter domain names etc.
It would be useful to the the original icon (and functionality ) in the menu list of icons
@Harrisc Agreed, but I've not seen anything better/else yet
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for bringing this up. We'll look into making Tracker and Ad Blocker settings more easily available, when you've chosen to have a different button on the Address Bar.
@jane-n It should be placed in the configure menu in the URL bar. There's already an icon there so when clicked, it should appear at the top with the rest of the settings there.
RadekPilich
@jane-n I don't get the shortcut button implementation.
While it's probably useful for some having a different shortcut there even from that very limited list, I don't get why all the "secondary" functions are not directly accessible from the long tap pop-up list.
Keep the edit button there at the bottom to set the primary shortcut, but add all the other shortcuts above it.
I would even suggest complete overhaul of the address row menu buttons, so the all have their own long tap menu list of functions, while the short tap function would be editable single shortcut.
Especially the main Vivaldi menu is already too busy / cluttered with items, that are already elsewhere.