How to access Tracker and Ad Blocking
After using the new option to change the toolbar shortcut from "Tracker and Ad Blocking" to "Share this page", I don't see any way to access the tracker and ad blocking info.
Where would I find this without switching the shortcut back?
It seems like a logical place for this information would be in the web site configuration button at the left of the toolbar, but I don't find it there.
Aaron Translator
@bgoodmansf Indeed, I can't find it.
LordBlizzard
@bgoodmansf @Aaron isn't it this?
@LordBlizzard That seems to be the global setting. Not the one specific to the web site.
@bgoodmansf
You can also set site-specific exceptions there. If you look inside this small section.
@far4 You are correct that it is possible to set site-specific settings there.
But it is not the same dialog that the shortcut activates. The page in the settings requires you to manually enter the domain of the web site. The shortcut brings up a dialog which already knows the domain.