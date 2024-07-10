This is not a thread complaining about the ads. I understand the reason for them and I am not looking to discuss them. I do want to remove them, though.

Typing "e" in the address bar autocompletes to Eneba. Same thing for "k" and Kayak.



"Direct Match" from where? These sites aren't in my Speed Dial or my Bookmarks, not even in my Bookmark trash. They're clearly being pulled from somewhere.

I want to type "e" and go to eBay, not Eneba. So, how do I remove these?