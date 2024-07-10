I'd like the possibility to have a shortcut key (ctrl-shift-t for example) that opens a new tab, but instead of opening a new tab next to the current opened one like ctrl-t normally does I'd like to use this shortcut to turn the current single tab into a tab stack together with a newly created tab.

If already in a tab stack pressing this shortcut it should just open a new tab, just as the old ctrl-t also should.

So in essence, i just want a new keyboard shortcut in the options that says something like "New tab in stack".