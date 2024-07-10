Keyboard shortcut key to open new stacked tab
I'd like the possibility to have a shortcut key (ctrl-shift-t for example) that opens a new tab, but instead of opening a new tab next to the current opened one like ctrl-t normally does I'd like to use this shortcut to turn the current single tab into a tab stack together with a newly created tab.
If already in a tab stack pressing this shortcut it should just open a new tab, just as the old ctrl-t also should.
So in essence, i just want a new keyboard shortcut in the options that says something like "New tab in stack".
Pesala Ambassador
@gurrra This can already be done with a Command Chain.
- New Background Tab
- Delay, 100
- Select Next Tab
- Stack Tabs
Assign Ctrl+Shift+T to the new Command Chain.
To make Ctrl+T open a new tab outside of the current stack, go to Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options and disable:Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack
@Pesala Ah nice! I had no idea that you could do such things with Vivaldi, yet another reason to love it ^^
Thank you!
Related question, I guess it's not possible to do the same top open up a new link as a stacked tab, so like when holding ctrl and clicking a link to get a new tab you could hold something like ctrl-shift and clicking to open up a new stacked tab?
Pesala Ambassador
@gurrra Ctrl+Click will open a New Background Tab, Shift+Click will open a New Foreground Tab. Change the Tab Settings for New Tab Position to open links in a Stack.
@Pesala Doesn't really do what I would like to. I still want a regular ctrl-click to open in a new tab next to the current one, but also a separate ctrl-shift-click to open a new tab in stack with the current one. So an option to set these kinds of shorcuts would be super helpful!
@Pesala I've tried this for a while now, and tbh it's quite buggy. Sometimes it works as it should, sometimes it just opens a new tab and nothing else, sometimes it takes one more tab into the stack and a few times it has created a few different stacks with all my opened tabs according to some order I can't figure out.
This is how my quick command looks. Added the last bit so it also switches to the new tab.
All in all I don't trust these "quick commands" at all, so my original feature request still stand
barbudo2005
Said:
All in all I don't trust these "quick commands" at all…..
All in all, everything in Vivaldi is based on these "quick commands". They are simple programming steps.
Pesala Ambassador
@gurrra You may have to do some debugging. Maybe Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position is breaking the Quick Command.
Maybe they are, but these few simple steps ain't working good at all, hence my distrust.
@Pesala said in Keyboard shortcut key to open new stacked tab:
@gurrra You may have to do some debugging. Maybe Settings, Tabs, New Tab Position is breaking the Quick Command.
Hard to debug something this way when it's only sometimes that it doesn't work.