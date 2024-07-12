Can you consider reading the clipboard when you right-click the + button of "Open New Tab
-
Can you consider reading the clipboard when you right-click the + button of "Open New Tab", and automatically open the URL if the clipboard contains a URL, and automatically search if it contains something else?
可否考虑在右键点击”打开新标签页“的+按钮读取剪切板，如果剪切板保存的是网址则自动打开网址，如果保存的是其他则自动搜索
modedit: please use English in main forum
-
Pesala Ambassador
@wudong9 English only in this section please.
Can you consider reading the clipboard by right-clicking the button to open the new tab page +? If the clipboard saves a URL, it will automatically open the URL, and if it saves something else, it will automatically search.
Paste and Go in the URL field would accomplish what you want in the current tab.
Settings, Quick Commands, Open Links in New Tab.
Then, F2, Paste and Enter will open the link or search in a new tab.
It is easy to make a Command Chain for this:
- New Tab
- Delay, 100
- Paste and Go
Then add a button to the Address Bar, which you could position before the URL Field. The New Tab Button cannot be removed or replaced with the new Command Chain Button.
You can change the icon used for each command chain. I already have one, which I use frequently, to copy the page address.
-
@Pesala Thank you, I have already implemented it according to your method.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@wudong9 Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
@wudong9 said in 可否考虑在右键点击”打开新标签页“的+按钮读取剪切板，:
可否考虑在右键点击”打开新标签页“的+按钮读取剪切板，如果剪切板保存的是网址则自动打开网址，如果保存的是其他则自动搜索