@wudong9 English only in this section please.

Can you consider reading the clipboard by right-clicking the button to open the new tab page +? If the clipboard saves a URL, it will automatically open the URL, and if it saves something else, it will automatically search.

Paste and Go in the URL field would accomplish what you want in the current tab.

Settings, Quick Commands, Open Links in New Tab.

Then, F2, Paste and Enter will open the link or search in a new tab.

It is easy to make a Command Chain for this:

New Tab

Delay, 100

Paste and Go

Then add a button to the Address Bar, which you could position before the URL Field. The New Tab Button cannot be removed or replaced with the new Command Chain Button.

You can change the icon used for each command chain. I already have one, which I use frequently, to copy the page address.