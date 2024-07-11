@Pesala Pages appearing from "nowhere" is not unusual. An ISP may redirect failed DNS lookups, pages may open from a site you were interacting with, or external apps may request a page.

Given that it says MSN.UK, one might guess one of those last two examples - and given that it is MS-related, one might consider that if it was from an external app it was most likely a Microsoft app. (Failed DNS lookups normally result in a search page.)

Not being from the UK, I have never seen that specific example, of course.

Oh, sometimes a site lets their hosting expire. Most hosts then post a message about purchasing the domain, though if the host was MSN or Yahoo they redirect to their news page, so ir could be that I suppose. Unlikely unless you clicked an outdated link or bookmark though.

If you recall what you were doing before, we might be able to come up with better ideas.