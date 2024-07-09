@ayhangur Hello and thank you for getting back to me.

I have a Session Manager plugin. But something isn't right with it.

This isn't the first time this has happened along with the bookmark tool bar layout being changed. That took me many hours to get it back to the way it was.

To be honest I like Vivaldi and I have been using it since this year. But I am going to have to go back to Firefox as I can't afford to waste so much time in fixing important such as this with this browser.

The main reason I use Vivaldi is because of the Workspaces but I see now that Firefox and other browsers have a Workspace plugin.

So I am going to have to go back to Firefox.

Thanks.