Workspaces?
Hello, can someone please tell me where all my tabs have gone from my Workspaces?
Please don't tell me they are lost and gone forever as I won't be a happy camper.
Thanks.
I have attached a screenshot.
At the top it says "Wallpaper - MSI Global", click there.
mib2berlin
@CybaGirl
Hi, if you don't had auto save sessions enabled or have a backup of you profile they are lost, I fear.
If you use sync all tabs are on the sync server, check this in the windows panel. There is also a trash bin, the last 100 closed tabs are there.
This rarely happen for some user after an update but nobody knows why.
Cheers, mib
@ayhangur Hello and thank you for getting back to me.
I have a Session Manager plugin. But something isn't right with it.
This isn't the first time this has happened along with the bookmark tool bar layout being changed. That took me many hours to get it back to the way it was.
To be honest I like Vivaldi and I have been using it since this year. But I am going to have to go back to Firefox as I can't afford to waste so much time in fixing important such as this with this browser.
The main reason I use Vivaldi is because of the Workspaces but I see now that Firefox and other browsers have a Workspace plugin.
So I am going to have to go back to Firefox.
Thanks.