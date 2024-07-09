This is ridiculous. I built a new W11 machine (specs in signature) and installed Vivaldi snapshot and and had the problem of it crashing on startup. I eventually ran Revo Uninstaller and removed every trace of Vivaldi and installed stable and laboriously built Vivaldi again with setting, Workspaces, tabs, etc.

I have been using it without any crashes for a few months. It worked fine.

The other day our neighborhood had a power outage and despite having a UPS I could not shut down the machine running Vivaldi because it's currently headless and I access it by remotes desktop and when the power was cut the network died. So WILHELM shut down unnaturally while Vivaldi was running when the UPS ran out of power.

When power was restored Vivaldi kept on crashing on startup just like it did when I first built Vivaldi stable. This was soul crushing because of the amount of work I put into building the install AND because it had been starting perfectly for months.

I cleared the sessions and tabs and Vivaldi started. I restored the sessions and tabs and Vivaldi crashed on start. I cleared the sessions and tabs AGAIN and Vivaldi started. I restored the sessions and tabs AGAIN and Vivaldi crashed on start. So I was sure the sessions were corrupted and the cause was the power outage and improper shut-down.

I began the laborious task of rebuilding my workspaces and tabs being careful to quit Vivaldi periodically and save the sessions and tabs in case Vivaldi began crashing and I would have to roll back.

At this point after all the problems I've had over the years with Vivaldi doing this precise thing on different machines I'm traumatized and don't trust Vivaldi. Something is flaky with this program. I am not superstitious but maybe witchcraft or the occult is causing Vivaldi to crash on startup.

So I kept building and saving sessions without crashes till I began to feel confident the problem was solved.

Today I tried to start Vivaldi and it crashed. I swapped in older sessions and tabs at Vivaldi crashed randomly on start. I went back a few instances to when Vivaldi hadn't crashed while building but it kept crashing randomly.

Obviously something else is going on.

I thought I observed more crashes on start if I had been opening different tabs rather than leaving the same tab open before quitting Vivaldi but that didn't hold true always.

When Vivaldi would start after numerous attempts the window was never maximized as it was upon shutdown. And it was always in some random place. This leads me to believe Vivaldi is having problems at some point during the screen drawing process. So I try to have the simplest page open when I close Vivaldi but this doesn't stop Vivaldi from crashing sometimes.

This is really unbelievable.

I've included a link to a video showing what happens. After the crash 2 processing are left running for a while till they disappear. Can they be helpful in determining the cause of the crash?

I try to use Process Monitor to figure out what's happening but haven't been able to pin down the cause yet.

Can anyone suggest what to try or how to file a descriptive bug report?

Thank you,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1szl0KZXPuJq9kTiXpuvIlJZqQaRLDAxD/view?usp=sharing