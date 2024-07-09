Power outage and now Vivaldi won't start
This is ridiculous. I built a new W11 machine (specs in signature) and installed Vivaldi snapshot and and had the problem of it crashing on startup. I eventually ran Revo Uninstaller and removed every trace of Vivaldi and installed stable and laboriously built Vivaldi again with setting, Workspaces, tabs, etc.
I have been using it without any crashes for a few months. It worked fine.
The other day our neighborhood had a power outage and despite having a UPS I could not shut down the machine running Vivaldi because it's currently headless and I access it by remotes desktop and when the power was cut the network died. So WILHELM shut down unnaturally while Vivaldi was running when the UPS ran out of power.
When power was restored Vivaldi kept on crashing on startup just like it did when I first built Vivaldi stable. This was soul crushing because of the amount of work I put into building the install AND because it had been starting perfectly for months.
I cleared the sessions and tabs and Vivaldi started. I restored the sessions and tabs and Vivaldi crashed on start. I cleared the sessions and tabs AGAIN and Vivaldi started. I restored the sessions and tabs AGAIN and Vivaldi crashed on start. So I was sure the sessions were corrupted and the cause was the power outage and improper shut-down.
I began the laborious task of rebuilding my workspaces and tabs being careful to quit Vivaldi periodically and save the sessions and tabs in case Vivaldi began crashing and I would have to roll back.
At this point after all the problems I've had over the years with Vivaldi doing this precise thing on different machines I'm traumatized and don't trust Vivaldi. Something is flaky with this program. I am not superstitious but maybe witchcraft or the occult is causing Vivaldi to crash on startup.
So I kept building and saving sessions without crashes till I began to feel confident the problem was solved.
Today I tried to start Vivaldi and it crashed. I swapped in older sessions and tabs at Vivaldi crashed randomly on start. I went back a few instances to when Vivaldi hadn't crashed while building but it kept crashing randomly.
Obviously something else is going on.
I thought I observed more crashes on start if I had been opening different tabs rather than leaving the same tab open before quitting Vivaldi but that didn't hold true always.
When Vivaldi would start after numerous attempts the window was never maximized as it was upon shutdown. And it was always in some random place. This leads me to believe Vivaldi is having problems at some point during the screen drawing process. So I try to have the simplest page open when I close Vivaldi but this doesn't stop Vivaldi from crashing sometimes.
This is really unbelievable.
I've included a link to a video showing what happens. After the crash 2 processing are left running for a while till they disappear. Can they be helpful in determining the cause of the crash?
I try to use Process Monitor to figure out what's happening but haven't been able to pin down the cause yet.
Can anyone suggest what to try or how to file a descriptive bug report?
Thank you,
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1szl0KZXPuJq9kTiXpuvIlJZqQaRLDAxD/view?usp=sharing
mib2berlin
@g_bartsch
Hi, I guess not only the sessions are corrupted, the whole profile is. I would not trust such an install anymore and in my opinion it makes no sense to trouble shoot this.
If you use sync it takes a few minutes to get a working Vivaldi, even all open tabs are on the sync server.
You have to choose a different device name then.
Backup your important data not in the software or the system.
I had a powerloss a few years ago and could restore the complete Windows install with all software and everything in 15 minutes.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you. I'll need to learn about sync and how to use it and what it can do. I really know nothing about it.
mib2berlin
@g_bartsch
It does not replace a backup but it send data of Vivaldi like bookmarks, passwords, notes, history and many settings encrypted to a Vivaldi server.
If you have to setup a new system for example, connect to the sync server and you get your data back in minutes.
@mib2berlin You are right; the profile was FUBAR.
Since it was hosed I backed up the most important files and deleted everything from the Vivaldi directory in appdata and copied over the entire Application and User Data from a system image and a non-crashing instance was restored.
I didn't know you can wholesale copy that data around but I'm glad that works!
@g_bartsch hi! I still haven't managed fix mine to this day. I may download the newest version now and see if it's fixed since I last posted. Mine crashed from download. I never actually got to even get it to work. I tried opening it now and it actually opened, and I searched one thing in surprise that it worked and then 2 seconds after the tab loaded it crashed. And now it crashes instantly on trying to open like it did before.
@hellochap I just updated and still no luck. Nothing changed.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hellochap Seems saved sessions got broken
Try to rename in Vivldi profile subfolder
Defaultthe folder
Sessionsto
Sessions.OLD
Then start Vivaldi
Yes, i know, all tabs and workspaces are gone now.
@DoctorG I tried that and nothing seems to have changed. This has been a problem ever since I first downloaded Vivaldi by the way. It has never worked before.
@hellochap That would indicate something on your system is actively blocking Vivaldi from starting.
@hellochap If you have nothing to lose, download RevoUnistaller and use it to remove Vivaldi and all leftovers. Then delete any remnants of Vivaldi from:
C:\Users\xxx\AppData\Local\
Then reboot.
Then install Vivaldi stable.
The weirdest part of this I find is Vivaldi crashing on a freshly installed Windows. I'm running Vivaldi on multiple machines and never/ever seen this kind of behavior. Surely it crashed, but it was always due to a bug that got fixed later on. I've been using it for 2 or 3 years now and never seen such behavior you're showing in the video.
In this case your system is corrupted somewhere/somehow (dependancy file???). Have you tried a "sfc/scannow"? Could this be caused by a program that's running in the background? Have you checked Windows log / Event Viewer when you start Vivaldi?
If you have the time I highly suggest to reinstall windows and see if it still occurs. I am actually amazed to see this kind of behavior.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hellochap You should try to repair Windows first:
Open Command Line app as Administrator
Run these commands each:
sfc.exe /scannow Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth Dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth shutdown -g -t 0