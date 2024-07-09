Tab Freeze and Vivaldi's window freeze
-
Hi.
I always encounter 2 bugs:
- On tab change, focus table still result on the last one (only on view, cause I can see the new selected tab content)
- I cant move Vivaldi's windows with arrows, I have to use WIN + Arrows shortcut
Can you help me? I've this bug since 2/3 years and it never solves, neither with updates, neither with new pcs, neither with uninstall + install.
I think I'll witch, cause it's frustrating...
Please, help me m(_ _)m
-
Up, please help me.
-
mib2berlin
@ilMale
Hi, I guess nobody understand what your problems are.
focus table still result on the last one
What is "focus table"
WIN+Arrow switch to one of this positions:
-
Hi @mib2berlin
"focus table" I mean the one I'm looking at.
Often, when I switch tabs, it stop to tell me the right one I'm looking at, staying on the one I was looking at when it freezes.
For example: I'm looking YouTube. Then I go on Amazon and Vivaldi still tell me I'm on YouTube. Then I go on Facebook and still it tells me I'm on YouTube.
"Tells me" is "on tab bar, the YouTube tab is the one who is highlighted".
I'm sorry, I didn't see that I wrote wrong about second problem:
I can't move Vivaldi's window dragging with mouse pointer, I have to use WIN + Arrows.
Both problem fix when I close and open again Vivaldi, but it is really annoying.
Thank you, I hope it's clearer now, I'm not english ^^"
-
mib2berlin
@ilMale
I am not nativ English too, no problem.
Switch tabs meant switch content I guess or do you have 3 tabs open with YT, Amazon and Vivaldi?
I am on YT and change the page to Amazon in the same tab then the title change immediately too.
I hope a Windows user can help with the second issue, I am mainly on Linux.
-
@mib2berlin
The window content change.
I'm on YT and change to Amazon, the content change, the tab still remains here:
Also, if I open a new tab, it shows me new tab's content but it doesn't show the new tab in tab bar.
-
Heeeeeeeeeelp please
-
mib2berlin
@ilMale
It is something on your system does this and I bet it is a third party security software or an extension.
Install a second instance of Vivaldi as standalone install and test this for a while there.
The users here are very helpful, if one has the same issue and/or a solution they would post here.