Greetings,

This has now been going on for several years, certainly back to 2021.

It continues to this day.

It seems quite ridiculous that one need to contact someone by other means to have them look in their Spam/Junk/pick-a-name directory/folder to mark one's message/address as Not-SPAM.

I added a viv(dot)net address to my on-line use years ago to get away from being tied to an address from an ISP, to avoid American servers, to find a friendly/useful TOS and PP, and server location.

However I've stopped recommending Vivaldi (various aspects of the software and community services) for several reasons.

This is one of them, the inability to reach someone who is unwise enough to use a Google service.

Is there not some higher level, peer to peer, communication available to fix this at a level higher than that of many individual users?

If not, then I think I may migrate again, though I've already become somewhat stuck in with this . . . ecosystem.

So -- is it possible to fix this at a higher level than that of individual users?

Thank you, John

PS please don't ask me if was using Webmail, or which mail client, or other things of that nature. It's immaterial to my observation and question. Tnx.