Desktop mode always active (but deactivated in the options)
Hi everyone! on my xiaomi pad 6 i installed vivaldi but every time i open the browser it is always in desktop mode but it is deactivated in the options, why? is it a bug?
@Simuz There has been a lot of previous discussion on this subject:
I had this problem on a Huawei MediaPad M3 8.4 when I installed LineageOS 20. I fixed it by lowering the option "Smallest width" to 599. This option is part of developer options.
I notice on 2 other devices with the standard operating system the default is 432 and 533 respectively
ZZalex108 locked this topic