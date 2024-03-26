Tablet defaults to desktop site
Websites on my Android tablet default to the desktop version, even if the setting for defaulting to desktop is turned off in settings. I've tried unchecking the Desktop site in the menu, but if I leave the page and come back, it defaults to the desktop site again. Websites show up fine on my Android phone, though. Is there a setting I could be missing or something?
mib2berlin
@siranoma
Hi, is this only in the landscape view?
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
No, it happens in portrait view as well. Vivaldi 6.6.3291.38, Galaxy Tab S7+, Android 13 (technically One UI 5.1.1)
Many sites look only at your device width, not at the user agent at all. Having said that, my A7 Lite gives me the desktop version as well, while my XCover Pro (my work phone) shows the mobile version for Slashdot. From the same bookmark. On the other hand, this site shows a mobile layout on the A7 in Portrait.
mib2berlin
@siranoma
Hi, the new snapshot (Beta) from today include a fix for the forced desktop mode.
[Regression] [Tablet] Tab duplication crashes the app and desktop mode is forced (VAB-8883)
You can search for vivaldi snapshot and install in indepenently of your stable install to test this.
Cheers, mib