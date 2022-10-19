@mib2berlin just downgraded to my last saved version 5.4.2760.36

problem with the unchecked checkbox in the menu at Desktopwebseite when calling from any URL no longer exists

if in settings "Always show desktop version" is activated.

But I have to uninstall the new version 5.5.2807.32 first, otherwise no downgrade is possible under Android.

My conclusion: It is clearly due to the new version 5.5.2807.32 that this setting no longer works.