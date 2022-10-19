Setting Enable desktop view for all websites no longer works
Hello
in the latest version 5.5.2807.32 Setting Enable desktop view for all websites no longer works.
Setting no longer works in the latest version
in the menu also the hook is no longer set.
If the check mark is set in the menu, then the desktop version is displayed, but when reopening the same URL, the check mark is gone again. So in the menu must now be changed every time by hand to the desktop version.
Was still OK before the update.
Android 12.
@rethotab
Hi, I can not reproduce both issues.
If I set the hook for a website it stays, in the same tab or in a new tab.even after restart Vivaldi 5.5.2807.32.
The global setting does nothing.
Please report the bug with the global setting and post the bug number here.
I can verify the bug internal.
The other issue needs to be verified by other user but we need two bug reports anyway.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin just downgraded to my last saved version 5.4.2760.36
problem with the unchecked checkbox in the menu at Desktopwebseite when calling from any URL no longer exists
if in settings "Always show desktop version" is activated.
But I have to uninstall the new version 5.5.2807.32 first, otherwise no downgrade is possible under Android.
My conclusion: It is clearly due to the new version 5.5.2807.32 that this setting no longer works.
@rethotab
Than this is a regression, still curious why it work for me.
Does the global setting work in 5.4?
I can make a bug report for this issue if you not want but I cant confirm my own report.
It is better an external user report this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I just created a bug-report with all necessary information. And yes, as written above, with version 5.4.2760.36 it works as expected (and always did).
@rethotab
I have confirmed your report internal, the bug number is:
VAB-6586
Cheers, mib
@rethotab
Is already in process, master bug is VAB-6561.
Cheers, mib
I have the Always show Desktop site toggle button set to On in the Settings, but every time I enter a site on a new tab, it shows the Mobile site.
I go to the Vivaldi menu of such tab and I find the Desktop site check box unmarked.
I have to toggle it every time I open a tab.
@sergiol
Hi, the developer are aware of the problem and working on a solution.
I guess nobody tested this before release, I didn't notice that either.
I hope we get a minor 5.5 update if they can fix this.
The bug number is VAB-6558.
Cheers, mib
Kaukamieli
Earlier "always show desktop site" stopped working for sites in incognito.
Now it is not respected even outside of that anymore.
This sucks hard. I already tried to switch to Brave, but it managed to do worse by crashing all the time. Please fix asap.
-
mib2berlin
@Kaukamieli
Hi, it´s fixed since 09/Nov/22 in the snapshot build, simplified view is also fixed:
- [Regression] Always Show Desktop mode setting does not work (VAB-6561)
- [Regression] Simplified view does not pop-up (VAB-6558)
You have to wait for the next stable 5.6 or/and install the snapshot.
I use the snapshot as daily driver anyway, stable is only installed to reproduce bugs on my device.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android-5-6-2845-3/
Cheers, mib
Kaukamieli
@mib2berlin It is still not fixed! I updated the browser and this still happens. I just downloaded the vivaldi snapshot and it still fails this. I have been hoping that very soon this would be fixed, but nope. This is unacceptable.
When I hold and select to open in new tab, then it seems to be working correctly. But if I tap a link, it gives not a single fuck that I selected to always keep desktop mode.
Fix asap please. Meanwhile I'm gonna go check how mobile firefox is doing these days.
@Kaukamieli
You can't expect "your" bugs to be fixed faster than the thousands of other bugs.
The last fix was extrem fast but it seams incomplete, I can reproduce it. Open a link with tab ignore the Always use desktop setting.
You have to make a new bug report, maybe the can fix it before 5.6 stable is published. This is not a showstopper bug, as developers always say.
Cheers, mib
Kaukamieli
@mib2berlin You do realize the only reason I expected it to be already fixed is you saying it was already fixed, right? I'm not expecting it to be fixed quickly anymore, and that's why I'm trying other browsers.
-
@Kaukamieli
Hi, I read "Fix asap please" and this will mostly change nothing.
I will add a command to the report and I hope the developer check this again.
Cheers, mib
YourLocalMedic
Did this ever get fixed? I'm still having this issue. It used to work on my note 9 (Android 9) but eventually stopped working a couple of months ago. Now on my galaxy fold 3 it still doesn't work (Android 13)
@YourLocalMedic
Hi, foldables are always different, they change to tablet mode unfolded but ...
I checked this on my mobile and could reproduce it still or again.
I pinged the developer fixed the bug VAB-6561 long time ago, this is maybe a regression.
If I get feedback I will post here.
Cheers, mib
YourLocalMedic
@mib2berlin
Thank you very much. I know foldables are kinda jank but the issue persisted across several versions, devices, and versions of Android so i thought it was worth raising. I really appreciate the quick reply