Set-up menu on Huawei Mediapad M3 8.4 different
I just installed Android 14 (lineageOS 21} on my Huawei Mediapad M3 8.4. I installed Vivaldi
The layout is different from all my other devices and the setup menu is different.
It doesn't have the 5 shortcut menu items and in Settings it doesn't have the "Menu settings" under the the "Language settings" .
As the Vivaldi version is the same on all devices, how do I get the layout the same?
Thanks
@Harrisc You are seeing the Tablet layout same as I do rather than the phone layout. Larger devices default to the tablet layout, but you should be able to toggle it in Settings.
Thanks. Where do I find the selection, I can't see it?
@Harrisc Huh. They seem to have removed it.
Thanks for checking. If the setting has been removed, my question still stands.
How do I get the same layout as my other Android devices?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
They weren't removed, due to more screen real estate, the menu settings were never implemented for tablets.
@jane-n Not the customizsaion setting, just a tablet/phone layout toggle. I recall there being one before the menu customization settings were implemented, but haven't seen it since about then. Not that I actually looked at that time.