Can't add Proton accounts to Vivaldi Mail
-
hiltonjeffrieslol
Hi, I've seen numerous people ask this question, but I haven't seen any specific answers. Pretty much, whenever I try to add Proton accounts to Vivaldi Mail, it gives me an error message and redirects me to manual setup, which I've tried to do, but it never works. I heard someone say Proton needs a specific security setup, but I can't find it either.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@hiltonjeffrieslol Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
See this page regarding adding a Proton Mail account to the Vivaldi Mail client.
-
@hiltonjeffrieslol The issue with ProtonMail is that it needs a bridge (unless they've made a recent update I'm not aware of) to be usable in a mail client. The bridge is developed by them and they take care of the software they do and do not support.
For Vivaldi Mail to support Proton, Proton would have to develop their bridge to support Vivaldi Mail.
-
@hiltonjeffrieslol I noticed the same thing today. I could add all my mail accounts, except Proton Mail. The problem is that it isn't possible to change SSL/TLS to STARTTLS (what is provided by Proton Bridge) in the server settings.
I found it quite confusing because I got the impression Proton is supported because of the Proton logo when adding a new account.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@kevinvermassen Have you a paid Proton account?
-
@DoctorG yes, I do have a paid account.
-
@kevinvermassen there are a couple of threads on the forum about Proton mail, maybe you can find some info there... here's a recent one that talks about steps to make the proton bridge work in Vivaldi:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73562/starttls-support-proton-bridge/79?_=1721074073372
(Protons don't build bridges. They bond with neutrons via the strong force, and to electrons via the electromagnetic force. No wonder it doesn't work)
-
@WildEnte Thanks for your (humorous) response
I'll take a look in the thread and try to find a solution, if anything works, I'll report back here.
-
1st update: I tried a couple of solutions from the thread, and the one that suggested changing the connection mode in Proton Bridge seemed promising, I could see all mails, it didn't work properly. There were a lot of errors in the log & moving a read mail to another folder didn't work.
For now, I'll hold off on using Vivaldi & Proton together until there's an update.
-
@kevinvermassen You have to change in the Proton Mail Bridge Settings from STARTTLS to SSL/TLS, then reconfigure your account in Vivladi Mail.
-
@DoctorG has given instructions here with added info about ports to use
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95078/proton-mail-integration/4?_=1721232305909
-
-
Hi,
Please continue on the provided Topic link regarding Proton and Bridge.
Thank you