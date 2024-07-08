Vivaldi already have this feature.

Go to Settings: Privacy: Website Permissions.

Set your default in Global Permissions and set Sound to Block to mute all tabs by default.

Then click the Plus button to add a new site, and set Sound to Allow to allow it to play audio.

After changing the default, you can also access this setting quickly for the current website by clicking on the Site Info (padlock) button.

You can, of course, reverse this process to only block specific sites instead of only allowing specific sites.