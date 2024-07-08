Automatic tab muting based on url
matiasmovie
Automatic tab muting based on url similar to Mute Tabs By Url
daniel Vivaldi Team Patron
Vivaldi already have this feature.
Go to Settings: Privacy: Website Permissions.
Set your default in Global Permissions and set Sound to Block to mute all tabs by default.
Then click the Plus button to add a new site, and set Sound to Allow to allow it to play audio.
After changing the default, you can also access this setting quickly for the current website by clicking on the Site Info (padlock) button.
You can, of course, reverse this process to only block specific sites instead of only allowing specific sites.
matiasmovie
@daniel I think I have a bug or I don't understand this option because when I set it to block sound on youtube.com, it still plays audio on the video (In Tabs settings I have "Mute Tab Audio: Play All Audio", I think that the "Mute Tab Audio" option could be extended with a blacklist), blocking autoplay sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, so maybe it's a bug with permissions