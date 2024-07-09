last edited by Zalex108

Incorrect From value when message sent using Gmail alias. To reproduce issue:

setup Gmail account, for example John Smith <[email protected]>

add alias of John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]>

compose a new message

select From field and then from drop down menu John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]>

field and then from drop down menu populated required fields and send message

What was expected: Recipient receives message from John Smith (Aliased) <[email protected]

What actually happens: Recipient receives message from John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]> ― note it is not from aliased email address

Is this a know issue?