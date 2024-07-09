Incorrect From value when message sent using Gmail alias
-
yojimbo274064400
Incorrect From value when message sent using Gmail alias. To reproduce issue:
- setup Gmail account, for example
John Smith <[email protected]>
- add alias of
John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]>
- compose a new message
- select From field and then from drop down menu
John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]>
- populated required fields and send message
What was expected: Recipient receives message from
John Smith (Aliased) <[email protected]
What actually happens: Recipient receives message from
John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]>― note it is not from aliased email address
Is this a know issue?
--
ModEdit: Title
- setup Gmail account, for example
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 I can not reproduce it 6.8.3381.46 with my GMail account.
The received mail shows as From the aliased address.
The recipient address ist at GMail or elsewhere?
My mail header says:
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8; format=flowed Message-Id: <[email protected]> From: [email protected] To: L <[email protected]> Subject: TEST Date: Tue, 09 Jul 2024 08:56:43 +0000 X-Mailer: Vivaldi Mail User-Agent: Vivaldi Mail/6.8.3381.46 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit MIME-Version: 1.0 TEST -- Gesendet mit Vivaldi Mail. Laden Sie Vivaldi kostenlos unter vivaldi.com herunter
-
edwardp Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 said in Bug: Incorrect From value when message sent using Gmail alias:
What was expected: Recipient receives message from
John Smith (Aliased) <[email protected]
What actually happens: Recipient receives message from
John Smith (Alias) <[email protected]>― note it is not from aliased email address
That is because Gmail corrects the From: address once they receive it. I've seen this before.
Not a bug in Vivaldi Mail.
Although sending using an alias can be done through Gmail's web site:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@edwardp said in Bug: Incorrect From value when message sent using Gmail alias:
That is because Gmail corrects the From: address once they receive it. I've seen this before.
If that happens, GMail violates standards for SMTP/IMAP/POP3 mail transfer.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG It's been a while since I've seen that occur, but it is Gmail...
They also ignore periods in a username. If e-mails are sent to example.address at gmail dot com and exampleaddress at gmail dot com, the recipient will receive both.
-
yojimbo274064400
I wonder if the issue only occurs when authenticating via OAuth?
-
yojimbo274064400
Reviewing the raw received message shows a header field
X-Google-Original-Fromwith a value of the alias address — perfectly ties in with your explanation for why this is not a bug.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 Supected Google rewrites mail headers. BAD!