Built in blocker issue; entire site blinks and then shows blank screen
The site in question (or any page on that entire forum); https://hvac-talk.com/vbb/threads/2273855-Blinks-and-then-shows-blank-screen
Question; how do I find out exactly what triggers the full page show hide?
I narrowed the problem down to the Vivaldi built in "Tracker and Blocking" feature, turning that off makes the page work. I also know that if I put an exception for hvac-talk.com the page works again.
EDIT; I further narrowed it down to EasyList, disabling that and refreshing allows the forum to be visible. Problem is searching EasyList "hvac" is not found there. SO something in EasyList was found and triggered a full page block, but what?
For example in ublock it will tell me what assets it's blocked etc.
I've been going here multiple times a day for years and I've been using Vivaldi for a long time and this is the first time it's just not worked there today. They say they changed nothing, did this come from a ad on the site?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Maxburn Site seems to work fine in Vivaldi 6.8 with the ads+trackers blocker enabled, default lists.
What lists have you enabled?
Question; how do I find out exactly what triggers the full page show hide?
As Vivaldi's blocker doesn't have a logger (yet?) you have to use the Developer Tools. It's a matter of trial and error, quite a time-consuming process.
A quicker and less complicated method is simply disable blocklists until the problem goes away. Then you know what blocklist causes the issue, and you can search that list for any rules that would apply.
Another way is to use uBlock's logger to find the block list and rule that causes the problem. Vivaldi uses many of the same default lists.
Since I can't reproduce - have you tried the basic troubleshooting, including disabling extensions, clearing cache etc?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck I narrowed it down to EasyList.
The odd part is I also have ublock and it by default also has EasyList, but it doesn't kill the whole page. I have defined some rules in ublock for that site to block certain elements, but turning ublock on/off doesn't change anything.
I've updated EasyList in Vivaldi and ublock but the site only works when vivaldi's blocker or EasyList in vivaldi is off.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Maxburn Yeah I was able to reproduce the issue after updating the EasyList. So something changed in that list recently, causing problems on that site.
Might be an issue with how the site loads its ads. And man those are bad ads... sucks to have to use such a forum.
uBO has some fancy "unbreak" functions, while Vivaldi's method of blocking requests might differ on some deeper level.
So basically I have no good solution.
Blocklists change all the time so possibly just wait for some updates.
uBO is a more advanced blocker for users with advanced needs, Vivaldi's blocker is more for casual users and does a decent job of it. I use uBO myself.