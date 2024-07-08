The site in question (or any page on that entire forum); https://hvac-talk.com/vbb/threads/2273855-Blinks-and-then-shows-blank-screen

Question; how do I find out exactly what triggers the full page show hide?

I narrowed the problem down to the Vivaldi built in "Tracker and Blocking" feature, turning that off makes the page work. I also know that if I put an exception for hvac-talk.com the page works again.

EDIT; I further narrowed it down to EasyList, disabling that and refreshing allows the forum to be visible. Problem is searching EasyList "hvac" is not found there. SO something in EasyList was found and triggered a full page block, but what?

For example in ublock it will tell me what assets it's blocked etc.

I've been going here multiple times a day for years and I've been using Vivaldi for a long time and this is the first time it's just not worked there today. They say they changed nothing, did this come from a ad on the site?