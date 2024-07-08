21:01:16.109 error [Mail - imap] Error: Socket timed out!
Error: Socket timed out! at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:219084
What does this mean?
This is the 2nd time tonight that this has happened.
edwardp Ambassador
@CWM030 Known issue. Please look for bugfix VB-102850 in a future changelog.
mib2berlin
@CWM030
Hi, this is just a message send from the mail server, other mail clients simply doesn't show these errors.
VB-102850 will fix this.
Cheers, mib