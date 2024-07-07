We can delete stored data for the current website via...

address lock icon > cookies and site data > manage on-device site data

...then click on the trash icon for each item. But after doing so, in some cases, hotkeys stop working and we can't reload the page via hotkey [F5]. You can test by going to...

https://www.similarweb.com/search/?q=https%3A%2F%2Ftcbmi.com%2Fstrokeit%2F

...and NORMAL CLICK the "tcbmi.com" search result, which will open in a new tab. Then do the deletion procedure in that new tab. As a workaround, we have to click on the page first, to focus it, before hotkeys work again. Note this bug doesn't happen if we MIDDLE CLICK the "tcbmi.com" search result--another bug happens instead in that new tab, in which, after doing the deletion procedure, the address field gets focussed with unexpected visual outlines. Please fix.

[bug reported VB-107938]