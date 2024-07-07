@javiergbarroso There are at least two Linux distros that do this, so obviously, it's legal. Most Linux distros won't do it, because Vivaldi is not strictly FOSS, so it's sacrilege to include it by default, but Vivaldi will (it seems) totally support your desire to include it in your distro.

https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-is-the-default-browser-on-manjaro-linux/#:~:text=The Arch-based Linux distribution,most popular Community Edition%2C Cinnamon.

You would want to email the Vivaldi team and set things up to both your and their satisfaction. You wouldn't want to just go off half-cocked and do it without consulting them.

I don't see them around the forums, so you want to email them. I think it's https://vivaldi.com/contact/