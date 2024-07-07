Vivaldi as default browser in a linux distribution
javiergbarroso Ambassador
Hello,
I have been working on a linux distribution for some time. One of the things I want to do is to offer Vivaldi as default browser.
I don't know if I can do this legally. Could someone from the team tell me something about it?
Regards,
Javier
@javiergbarroso There are at least two Linux distros that do this, so obviously, it's legal. Most Linux distros won't do it, because Vivaldi is not strictly FOSS, so it's sacrilege to include it by default, but Vivaldi will (it seems) totally support your desire to include it in your distro.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-is-the-default-browser-on-manjaro-linux/#:~:text=The Arch-based Linux distribution,most popular Community Edition%2C Cinnamon.
You would want to email the Vivaldi team and set things up to both your and their satisfaction. You wouldn't want to just go off half-cocked and do it without consulting them.
I don't see them around the forums, so you want to email them. I think it's https://vivaldi.com/contact/
@javiergbarroso
Hello,
nice to see you here!
Vivaldi will be thrilled.
As @falconeer has already said, it's a good idea to send Vivaldi an e-mail.
The team can also help to integrate the browser.
@falconeer said in Vivaldi as default browser in a linux distribution:
I don't see them around the forums, ...
Vivaldi team members are very often in the forum.
But an e-mail is good for things like this.
But it's also interesting for us to hear about it.
edwardp Ambassador
@javiergbarroso See this page.
@edwardp
Thank you, exactly:
https://vivaldi.com/partners/linux/
"How to integrate Vivaldi browser on Linux
