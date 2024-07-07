Updating issue is back.
-
Unfortunately I tried updating my Vivaldi through the Help -> Check for Updates menu and nothing happens. Before this I switch Vivladi's files to its parent folder. It was installed in C:Program Files/Aplication for some reason. So I switched to Program Files/Vivaldi.
Now the Check for updates won't work at all and when I try to manually update with the installer I get an error. Not sure what to do or how to proceed. I tried setting to download and update manually but the checkbox is unclickable. Running windows 11.
-
mib2berlin
@Spctr
Hi, this is not the default install and make only problems.
If you don't need to install Vivaldi for multiple user on the same PC use the default install in App Data\Local.
Anyway, simply remove Vivaldi and install the latest version, it does not touch you user data.
To be 110% save copy the folder App Data\Local\Vivaldi\User Data to a save place.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Does it save all my configurations as well? I've taken a lot of time to make Vivaldi exactly how I want, really don't want to lose that.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Spctr You will not lose configuration if you uninstall Vivaldi and do not let the uninstaller delete browser data.
-
@DoctorG Hello, thanks for the suggestion. I found another thread where y ouadvice we uninstall through the "Installed apps" menu on windows. When I click the three dots and uninstall I'm only shown:
This doesn't look like the screenshot you sent there where we're asked whether or not to delete browser data.
What am I doing wrong?
-
Ok, it seems that, because I have changed the installation folder the uninstaller is lost. When I try to uninstall through the control panel it says it cannot find Vivaldi and that it might have already been uninstalled
Not sure what to do now
-
@mib2berlin I just uninstalled the "non-existing" Vivaldi of control panel, then deleted the Vivaldi folder where I had previously installed it. I did save the User Data folder just in case, but it was not necessary. Re-installing Vivaldi somehow recovered all my settings and bookmarks.
I received a message upon opening it that said: Something caused Sync to stop working. Once I logged back in and clicked sync, it looks like it's forever stuck on "Initializing Sync"
-
@Spctr A simple restart did it. All good now, thanks for the help!