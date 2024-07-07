Unfortunately I tried updating my Vivaldi through the Help -> Check for Updates menu and nothing happens. Before this I switch Vivladi's files to its parent folder. It was installed in C:Program Files/Aplication for some reason. So I switched to Program Files/Vivaldi.

Now the Check for updates won't work at all and when I try to manually update with the installer I get an error. Not sure what to do or how to proceed. I tried setting to download and update manually but the checkbox is unclickable. Running windows 11.