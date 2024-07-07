Removing second tab row
-
Hey guys my main Vivaldi profile is failing to remove the second tab row. There is no option to unstack tabs and unlocking the tab row just leaves it there. What do I do now. Can somebody help? I have too many profiles and wouldn't want to ultrabloat my system?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Kjala Settings, Tabs, Tab Stacking, Accordion.
-
ativaderbrazi
This post is deleted!
-
@Pesala nothing's changed. The tab row is still there even with tabs unstacked.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Kjala I said nothing about unstacking tabs. I said to try Accordion Tab Stacks.
Are you using any CSS mods?
Try in a guest profile.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
-
@Kjala the second row should appear only if tabs are stacked and accordion is not used.
You might try to close all the tabs from the window panel within affected profile and see if it helps.
And disable mods if any.
Also check if in vivaldi settings -> Tabs -> Tab stacking is not on two level.