How do I disable this? Searching from the address bar shows bookmarks first
I just noticed what I believe is new behavior where I type a string into the address bar & it FIRST shows matching bookmarks with the search text beneath. If I hit enter it loads the bookmarked page instead of searching for the text. I can't figure out how to disable this.
I don't have a problem with showing the matching bookmarks but the default behavior should be to still send the search query to the search engine.
@Underdog It's in settings under Address Bar, Drop-down menu priority settings. You can move bookmarks down in priority, or you can (as I have) eliminate them from the drop-down.
LordBlizzard
I don't see such setting on Android...
@LordBlizzard Oh, sorry, Android. Sorry, I don't use it enough to know my way around all the settings. I'm not aware of this one. My bad.
@LordBlizzard On Android there's an Allow Search Suggestions in Address Field toggle under Search Engine Settings.
But even with that turned off, Vivaldi will still suggest bookmarks which seems to be a bug.
@Ayespy thanks, but as others have said, this is specific to Android. I've been trying everything, but it seems like most of the solutions are about Vivaldi desktop. On mobile, matching bookmarks appear before the search string. I have to tap the search entry. If I press
[enter]instead, it just loads the first matching bookmark (see linked image)...
Yep, the bookmark system on android is messed up. I wonder how many people it affects, not so much as I see.
Related: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99223/typing-a-website-in-the-address-field-opens-up-unrelated-bookmarks
Bug report: VAB-9562
jane.n Vivaldi Team
As I posted in the topic @urzuse7en linked above. The issue has been fixed internally and is going though testing now.
@jane-n wow! Thanks for the speedy response! Have a nice day!
FanDidlyTastic
@urzuse7en I am. It was very annoying and the only fix is to open a desktop browser (unfixable on mobile if you aren't synced to the desktop version to align the change), make sure it's synced, and then go Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Menu Priority > Uncheck everything bookmark related. I hope this helps a few people until the fix is rolled out.
The real fix, honestly, would be to let us actually see all settings on mobile.
The problem is that I enter a specific url I want to go to, but it will not allow me to simply go there. Instead, it takes me to a bookmarked site that doesn't have anything to do with the site I am trying to go to.
When I type in a FQDN url, it will not go there no matter what I do. If it doesn't jump to a bookmark, it chooses to do a search. All I want is to go directly to a site without bookmarks and without using a search engine.
If I know the url already, why would I need a bookmark or a search? This is retarded functionality. Please undo whatever change caused this to start happening.