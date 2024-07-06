Typing a website in the address field opens up unrelated bookmarks
-
Since the latest update every time I type a website in the address field related/unrelated bookmarks will open if I tap enter(? whatever google calls it).
I literally can't open a single site now. If I type deviantart.com it automatically opens one of my deviantart bookmarks and not the site. Or if I type google.com it magically opens up drive.google.com. It's not even in my bookmarks...
I didn't find any setting related to this but if there is one do tell me.
-
@urzuse7en I came here to report the same problem
-
Made a bug report VAB-9562
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
A fix has been made for this issue and it will now go through some internal and public testing.
Sorry for the trouble and thank you for your patience.