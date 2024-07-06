@Hadden89 said in Latest Vivaldi on iPadOS will not load Plugin Boutiqe:

@Phileosophos try disabling the blocker https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-privacy/tracker-and-ad-blocker-on-ios/

Interesting. Thanks, that did it. Once I disabled the blocker, I could load the site just fine. And after it loaded once, it would keep loading properly even after enabling the blocker. So first, thanks for telling me about that. I wasn't aware of that link.

Second, I don't really want to run without the blocker, as many of the sites I visit serve up a metric crap-ton of ads. It's very helpful. Is there any way to set the blocker to exclude that particular web site or something like I can with the "uBlock Origin" plugin I use on my desktop version of Vivaldi?

Thanks in advance to anyone who knows about that.