Latest Vivaldi on iPadOS will not load Plugin Boutiqe
-
Phileosophos
This is a weird one, but ever since the Vivaldi browser updated on my 2019 iPad Pro (iPadOS 17.5.1), it will not load the Plugin Boutique web site at all. I have killed and restarted the browser, shut down and restarted the iPad itself, and verified that the site loads just fine from my desktop computers and even Safari on the same iPad. But any Vivaldi tab I open for the site, whether requesting mobile or desktop version, just comes back blank. I've never seen this before, but it's weird. Help?!
-
@Phileosophos try disabling the blocker
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-privacy/tracker-and-ad-blocker-on-ios/
-
Phileosophos
@Hadden89 said in Latest Vivaldi on iPadOS will not load Plugin Boutiqe:
@Phileosophos try disabling the blocker
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-privacy/tracker-and-ad-blocker-on-ios/
Interesting. Thanks, that did it. Once I disabled the blocker, I could load the site just fine. And after it loaded once, it would keep loading properly even after enabling the blocker. So first, thanks for telling me about that. I wasn't aware of that link.
Second, I don't really want to run without the blocker, as many of the sites I visit serve up a metric crap-ton of ads. It's very helpful. Is there any way to set the blocker to exclude that particular web site or something like I can with the "uBlock Origin" plugin I use on my desktop version of Vivaldi?
Thanks in advance to anyone who knows about that.
-
@Phileosophos Well, is also in the guide
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-privacy/tracker-and-ad-blocker-on-ios/#Blocking_per_site
the fact is: sometimes the adblocker nuke the cookie consent screens and then the site locks itself which is also in the guide
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-privacy/tracker-and-ad-blocker-on-ios/#Hide_Cookie_warnings
So always check the blocker status at first for any blocked site.
-
Phileosophos
@Hadden89 ROFL. Allow me to quote for you what I know as "Dan's #1 Rule of Business": people don't read. Geez. Just RTFM I guess. Thanks again.