I've been working on a few things, and no matter how many ways I have tried to keep organised, my tabs become overloaded. I have used different methods of grouping, renaming tabs, saving sessions, etc., but there is just something missing. The tabs still present at the end of the day as a seas of tabs.

For instance, I endup getting lost in the visual bulk of open tabs (I use a vertical layout on the right) because I am working on old, very old, today's, and current tasks with tabs open for different jobs, days, projects, etc.

It creates stalling moments and I use +control +E also. A good feature.

Someone might have some better ideas, but I am thinking and need a better VISUAL way of seeing tabs (without control E, without saving as a session, without compression of tabs into one etc)

Being able to show a way to identify the current sprint (this is where I am completing a series of tasks within a larger project). An ability to find tabs quickly, whether it's through visual identification or a right-click option (like a tag system) to reopen the tab you were using moments ago or some way to link tabs together.

...or ability to right click and create a colour marker on the side of the tab just like you have "x" close. There could be a book mark style system so I can click on it and it just shows me the tabs related to the tag. Yes, I know there are WORKSPACES but that turned out to be unworkable. Maybe the bugs have been ironed out of it but It wasn't good at the time of checking.

Perhaps there is room for a tab map to be developed? For example, would it be possible to have a page open that somehow plots the relationships of the tabs you are working on and easily see the other related tabs - similar to how Obsidian uses a graphic-based folder structure.

(https://forum.obsidian.md/uploads/default/original/2X/4/440fb3c6c0c6a060adadb45904c101256c949062.jpeg))