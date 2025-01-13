Close Tab Activation is ignored (Major Bug!)
A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation)
I just wondered if someone else noticed that sometimes from out of the blue, Vivaldi will refuse to activate the left (or right) tab after you close a tab. I believe this happens often when you're closing tabs inside stacks. It's as if Vivaldi has lost track of tabs, since it will activate some other (random) tab, inside another stack. I believe this bug has never been fixed.
@RasheedHolland Close tab activation breaks in other circumstances too. It seems to be a very complex issue considering workspaces, stacks, and custom tab settings all play a role.
OK I see. But it shouldn't be a complex issue. Vivaldi should simply do what it's told to do. So if I close a tab inside a stack, it should always close to the left or right tab inside this stack. Only if it's the first or last tab, then it should close to another stack (or individual tab). This shouldn't be too hard to get this right in Vivaldi's code.
@RasheedHolland Everything appears simple, if you don’t have to fix it yourself. I’m not affected by your specific bug, because I don’t use stacks, but I’m awaiting a fix for a couple other tab activation abnormalities. Apparently it’s not a 3 minute affair. Settle in, it could be a while. In the meantime you could provide steps how to trigger your issue reliably.
lazymonkey2
@RasheedHolland
I agree, it's quite annoying. I suspect that some times vivaldi opens a tab in a different stack because it search the last used tab, which sometimes was the one in a different stack.
If that's the case then vivaldi should have an option to ignore tabs in a different stack.
I suggest you to send a bug report:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
and then come back here and add the bug number to the thread.
The thing is, this bug has been around for years and it seems like it has become worse in Viv 6.8.
It's Vivaldi's job to fix this stuff no matter how complex it is, so this is no excuse IMO. What if because of some bug, the back button doesn't work anymore (including mouse gesture) and they say it's quite complex to fix this, do you think this is acceptable? No of course not.
That's why I also opened this topic, to see if someone ever made a bugreport about this, but apparently not. I will soon do so.
And it's quite easy to reproduce, just stack tabs and sooner or later it will start activating random tabs in other stacks. For example, I just noticed that when I close tabs in my reuters.com stack, it will activate tabs in my fd.nl stack, which is left of it. But it might also activate some other stack which isn't even near it. It seems like the problem has become worse in Viv 6.8, major bummer.
BTW, this is the bug report: VB-109160
Thanks for the upvote and I must say this is really getting out of control. Vivaldi is activating tabs that aren't even near my closed tabs. It doesn't make any sense at all.
Can anyone tell me what the status is of this bugreport?
Because it's truly a ridiculous and embarrassing bug that should get high priority.
@RasheedHolland Unconfirmed.
I do not use so many tabs to test with. Sorry, that is all i can do for you.
Very weird that it's unconfirmed, because it should be easy to reproduce.
You should simply open multiple websites, open links and then stack them by domainname, and sooner or later Vivaldi will start to ignore the Close Tab Activation settings. In other words, it will start switching to other stacks when closing tabs. Perhaps you can tell this to the developers?
BTW, did you update the bugreport? Because it's really an embarrassing bug if you ask me. A top quality browser like Vivaldi should not have such serious and annoying bugs.
Has this bug been fixed in Vivaldi 7.0? Or is it still unconfirmed? This bug is really starting to get on my nerves.
@RasheedHolland Still not confirmed, i try to ping an other internal tester.
//EDIT: We can not reproduce it.
I have a similar issue, possibly related to OP's.
When I close the last tab in a workspace in an "unconventional" way (in my case it's the vimium extension, which allows me to press x to close a tab), instead of activate the left tab in the current workspace, Vivaldi activates the first tab in the next workspace. Using native shortcuts like ctrl+w will not trigger this issue though.
This can be reproduced consistently, but similar cases also happen to other tabs that are not the last tab in a workspace, and it may not be the first tab in the next workspace activated. For such cases I haven't found a way to reproduce yet.
@gomico I'm using Vimium too. Don't use shortcuts in Vimium which are available native in Vivaldi. Vivald offers one-key-shortcuts, so there is no downside to using them.
Xcan be your shortcut to close a tab in Vivaldi, with the upside that it will work on internal pages too. Extensions can only act on webpages.
Hello, any news on this bug, were they able to reproduce it?
@RasheedHolland said in Close Tab Activation Buggie:
any news on this bug, were they able to reproduce it
Unconfirmed yet.
I'm sorry to say, but they really need to hire better software testers. This should be easy to reproduce, and I'm sure it's not only a problem on my system. And what about the other bug that I reported, which also should be very easy to produce, see link.