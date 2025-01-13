@lazymonkey2 said in A bug that has never been fixed in Vivaldi? (Close Tab Activation):

I agree, it's quite annoying. I suspect that some times vivaldi opens a tab in a different stack because it search the last used tab, which sometimes was the one in a different stack. If that's the case then vivaldi should have an option to ignore tabs in a different stack. I suggest you to send a bug report: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and then come back here and add the bug number to the thread.

That's why I also opened this topic, to see if someone ever made a bugreport about this, but apparently not. I will soon do so.

And it's quite easy to reproduce, just stack tabs and sooner or later it will start activating random tabs in other stacks. For example, I just noticed that when I close tabs in my reuters.com stack, it will activate tabs in my fd.nl stack, which is left of it. But it might also activate some other stack which isn't even near it. It seems like the problem has become worse in Viv 6.8, major bummer.