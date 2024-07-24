Mail Status consistently shows a small set of errors in log on every browser-start and may repeat the set at irregular time intervals (3 hours this morning but I've previously seen 12 minutes). All the emails received by one specific account in the past 11 days are in this set but no others. It may just be a coincidence but the date is consistent with when I took the minor 6.8 stable update: all received items on this one account after update generate the error (but no others).

The error messages are of the following form (actual account info replaced):

10:09:32.326 error [Mail - ] [imap, [email protected], 5895] Failed to process mail: Error: Error adding message body

Error: Error adding message body

I can enter the address vivaldi://mail/message/5895 and view that email in full and all these emails look unexceptional in practice. Account is verified and otherwise behaves just like other accounts.

I have seen this error before many times but instances were on gmail accounts which I've since sanitised prior to planned cessation of on-line use.

'All Messages' set to download for offline viewing on this account (like all others) and general setting is to download to generate previews. 'Prefer HTML' for rendering is selected and some are prevented from loading external content while others don't try to load same.

Standalone 6.8.3381.46 on Win10