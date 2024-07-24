Error Adding Message Body
-
Mail Status consistently shows a small set of errors in log on every browser-start and may repeat the set at irregular time intervals (3 hours this morning but I've previously seen 12 minutes). All the emails received by one specific account in the past 11 days are in this set but no others. It may just be a coincidence but the date is consistent with when I took the minor 6.8 stable update: all received items on this one account after update generate the error (but no others).
The error messages are of the following form (actual account info replaced):
10:09:32.326 error [Mail - ] [imap, [email protected], 5895] Failed to process mail: Error: Error adding message body
Error: Error adding message body
I can enter the address vivaldi://mail/message/5895 and view that email in full and all these emails look unexceptional in practice. Account is verified and otherwise behaves just like other accounts.
I have seen this error before many times but instances were on gmail accounts which I've since sanitised prior to planned cessation of on-line use.
'All Messages' set to download for offline viewing on this account (like all others) and general setting is to download to generate previews. 'Prefer HTML' for rendering is selected and some are prevented from loading external content while others don't try to load same.
Standalone 6.8.3381.46 on Win10
-
@Society Can't really help you for the error, but if you checked the mail and everything is ok you could just disable the mail logs for a while in vivaldi settings:
'All Messages' set to download for offline viewing on this account (like all others) and general setting is to download to generate previews
This is the mail prefetch. Will simply download all the .eml files for quicker access
some are prevented from loading external content while others don't try to load same
The allow external content work per contact... can't be enabled globally (yet)
-
@Hadden89 Thanks but I'm disinclined to disable the logs as they're presumably trying to tell me something and I'm not convinced that 'ignorance is bliss'. I can also suppress these messages by changing scope of Sync Options from All Messages to Opened Messages but I'd rather not risk compromising search results by selecting that.
The other aspects in my post were just info I was providing to anticipate queries and help prune the search space for a solution.
After trying index rebuild and some other things I moved the mpog.... folder and restarted so as to re-create accounts. Feeds DB error detected and can't be restored but no positive changes for Mail and pre-fetch errors are worse. Many ..Default\Mail sub-folders are empty but some .eml files simply do not exist.
As all accounts are IMAP I'm now thinking of disabling Mail, etc. then removing those data folders and the mpog... folder to see if I can get a clean start. Is this complete and risk-free or else known to be hazardous and/or is there a better way to 'clear the decks'? I hope it might also help with 'action filters' no longer labelling mail on arrival.
-
@Society In recent standalone there were some fixed to detect only the actual errors which could cover feeds too.
Clearing the decks clearly helps, but I would wait some other updates before doing a full mail/feed restart at this point.
And no, ignorance is not a bliss afaik
-
One thing to note is that this error is using bandwidth as the mail client keeps contacting my email service and vica-versa. It is not something to ignore. Right now, I am getting one error message per second and nothing short of closing Vivaldi will stop this. Given how wonder Vivaldi is otherwise, I hate to go back to Firefox.
-
@Oneimazer Firefox has an integrated email client? It's not like you have to use mail in Vivaldi.
In any case, welcome to the forum! Are you also getting error messages regarding adding the message body?
-
WildeEnte, yes I am getting the error messages. I do use an independent client as well. Vivaldi has been my main browser for years.
Just now I nuked the account and am going to re-establish it to see what happens. The constant chatter with my IP serve stopped. I'll let you know...
-
Well, I deleted my email account, closed the browser, opened it again and re-established the account. The prefetching problem returned, along with the continual data transfer with my email server, wasting bandwith. So I'm going to remove the account again until a Vivaldi update solves this problem.
-
@Oneimazer Immediately after a back-up I deleted email accounts (all IMAP) and closed V before deleting entire data folder structure containing .eml files and deleting mpog... folder.
Goto Settings/Mail/Mail Accounts and right-click on an account then click on 'Reveal Data Folder' context-menu item to find root of these folders.
I restarted (Standalone Stable) and created mail accounts and all has been well ever since. I had previously deleted filters as they weren't working anyway but the recreated filters performed actions as expected.
-
Thanks Society, but that did not work for me. When cancelling my email account in settings, there is a checkable option to delete all those files and I choose to do so. There was no need to go directly to the file folders. I'm glad it worked for you!
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Society I would recommend removing the e-mail address in your original post, as what is there currently, is a valid domain (unless a Moderator would like to do it). It's to foil scrapers looking for e-mail addresses to harvest/spam.
'example.com' has been reserved for documentation purposes.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Example.com
Thanks.