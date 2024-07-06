@Hadden89 said in Performance problems on Instagram?:

@RasheedHolland i can't test because i'm not on instagram but could be as in facebook.

Blocking the ads, paradoxically will slow down the rest because it will ping the ads to be loaded in loop.

OK thanks, didn't even think of that.

Perhaps I should indeed disable uBlock to see how things go. But like I said, I believe it might be caused by design changes that those morons at Meta have made. Because I noticed Instagram getting more choppy in Viv 6.1, but I thought it was perhaps because it was on older version, but in 6.8 it's exactly the same.

And even worse, the problem seems to get worse when you are using Instagram pic/video downloading extensions. Seriously, it's so annoying, how difficult is it to build a smoothly working website? It's the same with YouTube, it's also ridiculously slow. Google and Meta should be ashamed of themselves.