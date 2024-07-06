Performance problems on Instagram?
-
I just wondered if Instagram is also a bit choppy with Viv 6.8 on your systems? I have this feeling the problem might be caused by Instagram itself, I noticed that Vivaldi uses more CPU time during loading of the Timeline and Stories, did anyone notice this? I have not checked it on Edge and Firefox, since I rather not login into my IG account on those browsers.
-
@RasheedHolland i can't test because i'm not on instagram but could be as in facebook.
Blocking the ads, paradoxically will slow down the rest because it will ping the ads to be loaded in loop.
-
@Hadden89 said in Performance problems on Instagram?:
@RasheedHolland i can't test because i'm not on instagram but could be as in facebook.
Blocking the ads, paradoxically will slow down the rest because it will ping the ads to be loaded in loop.
OK thanks, didn't even think of that.
Perhaps I should indeed disable uBlock to see how things go. But like I said, I believe it might be caused by design changes that those morons at Meta have made. Because I noticed Instagram getting more choppy in Viv 6.1, but I thought it was perhaps because it was on older version, but in 6.8 it's exactly the same.
And even worse, the problem seems to get worse when you are using Instagram pic/video downloading extensions. Seriously, it's so annoying, how difficult is it to build a smoothly working website? It's the same with YouTube, it's also ridiculously slow. Google and Meta should be ashamed of themselves.
-
@RasheedHolland must be a combination of blocker and downloader.
After all, both have to hook the webpage and the contents to do their job - and the infinite scroll of meta doesn't help with this.
-
@Hadden89 said in Performance problems on Instagram?:
@RasheedHolland must be a combination of blocker and downloader.
After all, both have to hook the webpage and the contents to do their job - and the infinite scroll of meta doesn't help with this.
Yes you're right. I disabled uBlock, and then the Timeline and Stories seem to work a bit smoother, even with the IG downloader still active. However, even when I disable both adblocker and downloader, IG might still be a bit choppy, especially the Stories, so there is also something wrong with the webdesign, same with YouTube.