Is there any way to force Vivaldi to update its tab icons so maybe the Save Open Session option will continue to be of some use for gigantic sessions?

I've a particularly large session I use often and accidentally axed. "It's fine, I just saved it.", I think to myself, but nooo... The icons for this 146 tab session did not save. So I had to go click through them, one at a time, to get the icons to display again. Difficult to navigate a session that large without them.

It also didn't quite save the tab stacks right. Sometimes a tab that was open would "fall out" of it's tab stack, or tab stacks of the same domain would be grouped together that weren't before, but that bug is more tolerable.