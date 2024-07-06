Youtube + Airplay + Apple TV + MacBook Pro

Hello everyone. I am a Mac user and more than a year ago I stopped using Safari to browse the web. Now I only use Vivalvi, I love it and the truth is that it seems much better than Safari.

But, there is only one function that I miss about Safari, which is being able to use airplay to send YouTube videos to my Apple TV.

Is there a way to achieve the same functionality in vivaldi?

In Safari it works perfectly, you can stream the videos and even playlist, which is super useful when you are working and want to simultaneously watch videos on your TV. (in safari it works even if you have an adblocker, which allows you to avoid the damn ads)

Vivaldi's "Play on TV" option is actually terrible, since it opens the YouTube app on your TV but you can't play playlists, much less avoid the damn ads.

Does anyone know an extension that can add this function?