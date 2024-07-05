Gesture: Swipe up/down on the tab (in the tab bar) to close the tab.
If the tab bar is at the top you would swipe down.
@LongLife
I'm sorry, but I'm against it. The gesture controls in Vivaldi are already confusing and the gestures conflict with each other. Adding another gesture that will ambiguously combine with the page refresh swipe is better not to!
Yeah I think it's not the best idea after all. There are too many interactive things around the tab. It would be messy.
I was just trying to think of a better way to close the tabs from the bottom tab bar, because the (x) button can be pressed on accident, but my solution wouldn't be any better I guess.
@far4 Grow with the times old man, the rest of the world can't keep lagging behind just because you can't be arsed to learn a few gestures. Also it's very intuitive tbh, swiping down to close the tab is far less hassle than going to the tabs view and closing it or by swiping back like 10 times to close a tab.
@pdfdfpdak
That's absolutely not the point. The point is the conflict of gestures at different levels of management. Including, by the way, system-wide, android also has gesture control. And the touchscreen is not initially adapted for gesture control, unlike the mouse. With a mouse you can draw intricate gestures by pressing the right button, but on the screen - what do you press? I've written before (in other topic): try the Sleipnir browser. If you want, also try Unxpected Keyboard, it's made to work with micro gestures all the time, and after a normal keyboard it's uncomfortable and hard as hell.
The only successful gesture work I've seen is in the Habit browser, which is also a Japanese browser. There are multi-level, flexibly customizable petal menus (like the petals of a daisy) on the right and left. Each petal has a different function binded to it. That's handy!
The problem is that fingers are not at all as accurate as a computer mouse. And controlling basic browser functions should be easy, as if automatic (on reflexes). To do this, you need to avoid overlapping gestures, unclear gestures, and ambiguous results. Otherwise, the work turns into a tense struggle for the right operation