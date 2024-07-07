@Jay508, some observations, claims and bugs you'll find in the support forums of every browser, always t5here are users with some issues or problems with Vivaldi, but mostly due to some extensions they use (Vivaldi can use Chrome extensions, but not all are full compatible, mostly those related to the UI, Vivaldi isn't Chrome), security apps or settings.

A lot of claims also about feature requests which are not being implemented in a long time. There are more than 5000 feature requests in the queue, end there are ~50 Devs working at 6 different OS in Vivaldi, well.... pacience.

If you want easier access to your extensions, in Vivaldi you can put the extensions page and also other intern pages (flags, serviceworkers, etc) in the web panel without problems.

Well, videos in YT, I use Vivaldi since 8 years and never had used an tutorial in YT, because it's faster to recieve answers and tricks with F1 or asking or searching here in the forum, all without ads.

In the Theme setting you have an colorscale, clicking in the hex bar, even an eyedropper to select colors eg from your wallpaper, to include it in your color sheme. Or if you don't want to create an own theme, you can select one of more than 4000 themes, even with own icons made by the community.