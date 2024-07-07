Vivaldi Quality of Life Changes.
-
This post is deleted!
-
+1 on all.
-
@Jay508, some observations, claims and bugs you'll find in the support forums of every browser, always t5here are users with some issues or problems with Vivaldi, but mostly due to some extensions they use (Vivaldi can use Chrome extensions, but not all are full compatible, mostly those related to the UI, Vivaldi isn't Chrome), security apps or settings.
A lot of claims also about feature requests which are not being implemented in a long time. There are more than 5000 feature requests in the queue, end there are ~50 Devs working at 6 different OS in Vivaldi, well.... pacience.
If you want easier access to your extensions, in Vivaldi you can put the extensions page and also other intern pages (flags, serviceworkers, etc) in the web panel without problems.
Well, videos in YT, I use Vivaldi since 8 years and never had used an tutorial in YT, because it's faster to recieve answers and tricks with F1 or asking or searching here in the forum, all without ads.
In the Theme setting you have an colorscale, clicking in the hex bar, even an eyedropper to select colors eg from your wallpaper, to include it in your color sheme. Or if you don't want to create an own theme, you can select one of more than 4000 themes, even with own icons made by the community.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle said in Vivaldi Quality of Life Changes.:
there are ~50 Devs working at 6 different OS in Vivaldi
Not even that many. About 29 of the Vivaldi Team are developers.
-
@Catweazle And they are developing for nineteen different platforms (including the five different automotive platforms), each of which has its own unique installer and unique code that make it compatible only with that platform.
-
@Ayespy, well, I only counted the basics, Win, Linux, Mac, iOS, Android and Android auto, anyway is clear why the users need sometimes be pacience with their claims and requests.
-
@Catweazle yes, well, there's:
Windows 32bit; Windows 64bit; Windows 64bit-ARM; macOS Intel 10.15+; macOS M1 10.15+; Linux 64bit RPM; Linux 64bit Deb; Linux 64bit-ARM RPM; Linux 64bit-ARM Deb; Android 32bit-ARM; Android 64bit-ARM; Android 64bit, iOS; and the five automotive platforms. - so that makes 20 platforms actually, and there may be some I missed.
Each of these has to be coded, the underlying Chromium patched, compiled, tested, and individually released.
And of the fewer-than-30 developers, some work only on mail, some only Mac and/or iOS, some only Android, etc. - so it's not like there's a 30-man team for each platform.
Frankly, it's a bit stunning to me that they get it done at all. Competing browsers normally have hundreds of developers and essentially unlimited resources - hundreds of millions of dollars/euros annually, (Brave, the "piker" of the lot at less than a hundred million) so my hat's off to these guys/gals.
Just sayin'...
-
@Ayespy, substituting resources with genius and professionalism
-
Radioastron
As for tutorials on YouTube - I guess the community can do it better with all the known latest bugs and features.
-
RasheedHolland
@Ayespy said in Vivaldi Quality of Life Changes.:
@Catweazle And they are developing for nineteen different platforms (including the five different automotive platforms), each of which has its own unique installer and unique code that make it compatible only with that platform.
BTW, a bit off topic, but do you know how much revenue Vivaldi makes? I just read that Opera has a revenue of $400 million, I was a bit shocked.
-
@RasheedHolland I don't know. But from what I do know of the mechanics of it, I would be surprised if it exceeded $4M/annum. It may not even reach that. It could be closer to $2M.
-
RasheedHolland
@Ayespy said in Vivaldi Quality of Life Changes.:
@RasheedHolland I don't know. But from what I do know of the mechanics of it, I would be surprised if it exceeded $4M/annum. It may not even reach that. It could be closer to $2M.
OK thanks, you are an insider, so that's why I asked. The only thing I could find was that Vivaldi probably has a revenue of $7 million, I really hope that they will find a way to make more money, just like Opera and Mozilla.
-
@RasheedHolland, it's not difficult to create more incommings with ads or crontract with big companies, like Firefox do, but this is against the Vivaldi philosophy, because creat dependecy, loosing the independence Vivaldi has. Third party sponsors don't give money for nothing in change.
A great idea of Vivadi was the browser for cars, this maybe create incommings by comissions from the brand to use the browser.
Anyway, Vivaldi don't make so much money as Mozilla or Opera, but it's also a way smaller company as those.