Can I Use My Existing Mastodon Account?
I'm active on a Mastodon account that I've started to build up over the last year. I want to be active on Vivaldi social, but I don't want to have several social accounts. Is there any way to consider activity using my existing account when it's related to Vivaldi as part of my reputation?
@jonquass On Mastodon you can migrate instances. Moreover you don’t need a Vivaldi Social Account to get access to mail, you can do any number of other things to get the required reputation.
@jonquass If you use your Vivaldi-provided account, Vivaldi will be aware you are active (they can see you online in their home instance, just like anyone could). If you don't, they won't. But obviously, no one will force you to use more than one (or for that matter, any) account.
@jonquass, another account in a Mastodon instance that is not Vivaldi, logically does not give you points for reputation.
But being a federated network, it is no problem to connect different instances together.
Therefore we cannot really talk about having different accounts, if you also sign up for the Vivaldi instance, you can continue with both on the same screen.
Adding that in Vivaldi Social you do not need a separate account, you can log in with your credentials that you already have here, even your avatar would be imported.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@jonquass
What would be so wrong with having two accounts on 'Mastodon'?
You'll find that Vivaldi's instance is an interesting part of the "Vivaldiverse".
The Vivaldi Mastodon instance is always up-to-date and can do things that your instance may not be able to do.
It's exciting to compare.
Well having to manage two logins, two personalities, isn't what I'm comfortable doing with my time on social media.
I don't want to migrate. I know I can, but I don't want to.
If you really want to know, I've gotten off of all main stream social media because I didn't like the toxicity. I don't want to do things like having multiple social media accounts because I don't want to have to spend the time managing two accounts. I've been building a reputation that I want to keep, and I'm not looking to move.
My suggestion was something like, if I was to mention a specific set of tags, or mention accounts on the Vivaldi instance, that could count towards my reputation. The ActivityPub protocol has many ways to engage, and these could be used to power something that would give one reputation with Vivaldi without needing an account on the instance. It's technically possible, although understandably not free of any time investment to implement.
Overall though, I don't think it's worth my time to try the Vivaldi social instance at this point, thanks anyway.
@jonquass, I understand you, but apart of your old Mastodon account, you already have the second one with your Vivaldi account, valid for all Vivaldi services (Vivaldi Social, mail, blog, forum, themes, sync (account+decrypt code)), that means you can log in Vivaldi Social as is, like in this forum, without an separate account, currently valid even for Pixelfeed where you can log in with your Vivaldi account, well, only if you want, logically.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Catweazle
Thank you for the list.
That's why it's also a "Vivaldiverse" for me.
Thanks also for the reference to
https://pixelfed.social
The better Instagram, from the "Fediverse", especially for pictures, which also includes 'Mastodon'.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@jonquass
You probably know that 'Mastodon' is not just any social media, but a very good “Open Source” application.
I think you can also support it with two accounts.