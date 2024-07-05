Well having to manage two logins, two personalities, isn't what I'm comfortable doing with my time on social media.

I don't want to migrate. I know I can, but I don't want to.

If you really want to know, I've gotten off of all main stream social media because I didn't like the toxicity. I don't want to do things like having multiple social media accounts because I don't want to have to spend the time managing two accounts. I've been building a reputation that I want to keep, and I'm not looking to move.

My suggestion was something like, if I was to mention a specific set of tags, or mention accounts on the Vivaldi instance, that could count towards my reputation. The ActivityPub protocol has many ways to engage, and these could be used to power something that would give one reputation with Vivaldi without needing an account on the instance. It's technically possible, although understandably not free of any time investment to implement.

Overall though, I don't think it's worth my time to try the Vivaldi social instance at this point, thanks anyway.