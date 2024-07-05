Crash: start page customization crashes Vivaldi
Re: Start page customization button - crashes vivaldi
It looks like it may be linked to trying to switch wallpaper (?) . It also means that if you want to add a new tab, it crashes.
Turponieminen
Yes, crashed here also when trying to set wallpaper for start page. Now i can not even start the browser, crashes immediately. Clearing cache and data does not help
Affected by the same issue too after changing wallpaper.
Also have crashes after changing start page settings. Only incognito tabs work
I see that this is a massive mistake... The following helped me as a temporary solution (provided that there were already some unclosed tabs):
Hold down on Vivaldi, select "Private window", then go to settings, click on "Express Panel Wallpaper". Maybe there will be a flight or not. In theory, we need a flight Then, during normal startup or (switch to Private mode again) from private mode, try to switch to normal mode through the corresponding button. Vivaldi, as he sometimes does for some reason, should open the first tab with your site. (If all this did not happen, repeat it again, only in the settings from Private, turn on some appearance settings, for example.)
Great, now it remains not to accidentally open a new tab with the express panel (or disable it completely) ))
In general, this needs to be fixed, but quickly!
Yep. I have the exact same issue. It crashed after setting a wallpaper and it keeps crashing when trying to load the browser. But it works when loading a private tab from the homescreen icon. Attempts to remove the wallpaper from the settings menu also cause the crash. Version 6.8.3388.66
@unacomn There's a newer version out. Doesn't seem to be available at playstore yet... Get it from Vivaldi directly or I've heard that the Huawei Store has it too. See:
@lfisk Yes, by the way, it really helped
Have the exact same issue. Both in stable and snapshot. Why is it taking so much time to fix a major bug like this?
@daysofnil It's fixed. An updated version can be downloaded direct from Vivaldi. For some reason, Google is dragging its feet on approving the update in the Google Play Store, and so the auto update is not available yet.
@falconeer I'm on Android Mobile and it's not fixed for me. I'm solely able to open the browser in private mode. It's frustratingly annoying.
I even downloaded directly from Vivaldi site and here I am, again, in private mode.
@Caliberjane Curious... if you do Settings->Vivaldia About... what version is this?
@Caliberjane debes desinstalar la aplicación y luego volverla a instalar y no se debe tocar la personalizacion hasta que arreglen el bug
@Caliberjane Then you haven't gone to the Vivaldi website and manually downloaded the latest version, have you?
This fixed it for me:
- Long-click on Vivaldi icon and choose "private tab"
- Open Settings /Appearance /Startpage wallpaper
- Scroll down on wallpaper selection and select one of the colors
@lfisk it's 6.8.3388.66.
On SS A50, version 11
All good since I downloaded the 64bit version.
@falconeer Yes, I have, 3 times.
☆☆☆I went back to Vivaldi site and this time downloaded this 64 bit version and it corrected the issue. On Vivaldi.net page it indicates 32bit as default - that was the version which didn't work for me. Thanks for your patience.
@Nene9603 I downloadd the 64Bit version which cleared out the problem and it's working fine now.