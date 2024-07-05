I see that this is a massive mistake... The following helped me as a temporary solution (provided that there were already some unclosed tabs):

Hold down on Vivaldi, select "Private window", then go to settings, click on "Express Panel Wallpaper". Maybe there will be a flight or not. In theory, we need a flight Then, during normal startup or (switch to Private mode again) from private mode, try to switch to normal mode through the corresponding button. Vivaldi, as he sometimes does for some reason, should open the first tab with your site. (If all this did not happen, repeat it again, only in the settings from Private, turn on some appearance settings, for example.)

Great, now it remains not to accidentally open a new tab with the express panel (or disable it completely) ))

In general, this needs to be fixed, but quickly!