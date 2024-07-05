Start page customization button - crashes vivaldi
Vivaldi 6.8 on Sony Xperia 1 V. Clicking button on start page and/or pulldown menu item customize start page crashes vivaldi.
Same here, reported it. The application is inaccessible on my end. Clearing cache has no effect. On a Realme gt 5g and Android 14.
I wish I wasn't curious about what updates bring.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We're very sorry for the trouble.
An update with a fix is on its way.
In the meantime, if Vivaldi doesn't open directly, try opening a web link from another app in Vivaldi.