Import ad blocker list to Android Vivaldi
ericknoleto
Is there any way to import an ad block list to android Vivaldi?
I made a big list of web addres of txt ad blocking lists... If I coud import that web addresses list to my android Vivaldi that would help a lot.
Adding every address by hand is a pain. Is there any way to do that?
@ericknoleto
I think this would be better placed in the new features request.
Yes, it will be useful.
@ericknoleto, I don't know, but AFAIK you can edit the blockerlist also in Android