Translating pages to English is no longer an option
For the last few days I've been experiencing errors related to translation. Basically, the Translate Page popup was just showing an error message.
Just to be sure it wasn't related I updated to the latest Vivaldi, but that, predictably, solved nothing.
Translating to English is no longer an option. It's just gone:
DoctorG Ambassador
@CrazyDef A webpage which identifies itself to use language EN can not be translated to English if you use Vivaldi UI language EN.
Any example where this happens for you?
@DoctorG The site I first noticed was this one:
https://www.asker.kommune.no/vei-trafikk-og-parkering/sykkel/elsykler-fra-tier/
But it's every site I've tried. English just isn't an option.
https://www.nrk.no
https://elpais.com
https://www.blocket.se
https://vivaldi.com/no/
Funnily enough, if I select Arabic, it then translates to:
Unknown (en)(en)
@CrazyDef Works for me with UI language DE and EN (UK).
Please tell Settings → General:
- UI language
- Accept Languages
Any excluded in vivaldi://translate-internals (Languages not translated)
And perhaps your Google Translate extension causes it?
Ok, restarting Windows seemed to fix it. Whatever "it" was.
jabberwockxeno
I am also having this issue as of the last 24 hours, and it also occurs in a guest profile with zero extensions installed.
DoctorG Ambassador
I have precisely the same problem - English is missing from the "translate to", and a PC/Windows 11 restart has not solved the issue.
I've only noticed this since this morning. I checked Vivaldi's language settings and all is OK there.
When you have in Vivaldi Settings → General → Language → User Interface Language set to English, you can not have a translate to English on web pages which identifies themselves to have EN language content.
@DoctorG
UI language = English (UK)
Accept language = Eng (UK), Eng (US), Eng,
No language excluded.
Vivaldi is correctly identifying pages to translate as SPANISH, but no English translation is being listed.
This wasn't happening a couple of days ago, and I've changed nothing.
And in case you're wondering, Vivaldi will translate into anything that isn't English - the expected "English (US)" option is the only language missing from the drop-down list.
Is this a problem with Lingvanex?
Solved, while updating browser to
6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
English (US) has reappeared on the drop-down translation language list.
@Bowdonian Did not work for me.
I was on 6.4 and updated to 6.8.3381.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit). There was no change. I still cannot translate to English. French works, but not English. Strange.
barbudo2005
In the "meantime" use the extension Linguist - web pages translator:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/linguist-web-pages-transl/gbefmodhlophhakmoecijeppjblibmie
@cswilly Working for me again. Strange